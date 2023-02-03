We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This apartment came at an interesting time in my life. I had just gotten out of a serious relationship and had to move out of his apartment; I was starting over. I am still not sure how I landed this place. It was during the summer of 2022 where demand was high and availability was very low! I’d like to think it was the universe helping me out a bit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO