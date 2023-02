R.J. Holmes - Men's Basketball. Junior R.J. Holmes of the Carnegie Mellon University men's basketball team guided the Tartans to a pair of wins in UAA play. The Tartans started the weekend with an 80-62 win over NYU where Holmes shot 63.6% (7-11) from the field and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. On Sunday in the Tartans' 78-73 victory over Brandeis, Holmes led the Tartans with 19 points, as he went 11-of-12 from the foul line. The junior also grabbed seven rebounds. Holmes connected on a pair of foul shots with the score tied at 69-69 to give the Tartans the lead with 1:23 to play. It was a lead that was never surrendered. In the two games, he averaged 17.5 points while shooting 57.9% (11-19) from the floor and 92.9% (13-14 from the foul line, He also averaged 7.0 rebounds.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO