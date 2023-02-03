ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

InsideHook

The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring

This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt.com

This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates

Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
WEATHERFORD, TX
Dallas Observer

Curry Pizza House in Frisco Brings Curry to the Pizza World

There are no tricks or games involved in this restaurant’s name: Curry Pizza House serves exactly what it says. With origins in the Bay area, the pizza chain is one of many blending traditional Indian flavors in the world of pizza. But curry-topped pizzas are just the beginning of the creativity here. A sign that reads “Fresh and Spicy” is painted in bold letters across the back wall of the store. Gratifying whiffs of baking bread mixed with Indian tandoori spices from the kitchen lend ample proof to the “fresh” part. As for the “spicy” part, stop by sometime. You’ll know what they mean.
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Braum’s restaurant delayed but still coming to FM 407

A new Braum’s restaurant is still in the works for FM 407, though it has been significantly delayed. In November 2021, the Double Oak Town Council approved the site plan for the new restaurant, to be located near Chinn Chapel Road, between Rapid Med Urgent Care and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The restaurant planned to open in summer 2022, but it has been delayed for several reasons.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
fortworthreport.org

When is spring break for Fort Worth-area schools and colleges?

Classes have been back in session for more than a month, and students are surely asking themselves one important question: When is spring break?. Days off are around the corner. Unsure of when spring break is? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city and area colleges.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Chick-fil-A on Local Building Spree

Chick-fil-A has been giving Dallas-Fort Worth a great deal of attention lately, injecting funds into renovating and building several locations in the metroplex. As recently covered by The Dallas Express, one Chick-fil-A in Hudson Oaks will soon have an extra drive-thru lane, and a brand-new location opened its doors just a few weeks ago in downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans Continue

Great news for H-E-B fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the Texan grocery retailer pushing forward with major expansion plans in North Texas. H-E-B recently broke ground on a new location in Mansfield while also announcing a significant expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie. Both these towns are 35 miles from Dallas, furthering H-E-B's commitment to development across the Dallas Forth Worth area.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal

Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

