FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Kyrie Irving feels "really wanted" by new team following first practiceHamilton NeillDallas, TX
Larger-than-life storytelling at the heart of local writer’s dream career
Long before he knew what his successful company, Edit This, could be, fun-loving local writer and author Steve Gamel was focused on doing what he loved above all else — telling stories. After all, Gamel’s love for the written word and larger-than-life storytelling goes back decades, all the way...
The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring
This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
These are the best, most romantic restaurants around Dallas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you feeling the love ahead of Valentine’s Day? Well, if you need some help, reservations at some of the most romantic food spots around Dallas could do the trick. It’s always a good idea to take out your significant other to a candlelit dinner...
texasstandard.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn’t take long for spectators to notice Ford’s head bobbing and fist pumping.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Richard Marcus, the Last Founding Family Member to Run Neiman Marcus, Dies at 84
Richard Cantrell Marcus, who as the last founding family member to run Dallas-based Neiman Marcus led the company at a time of a major expansion outside Texas, died Saturday at his home in Austin from complications associated with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 84. Marcus, the...
CandysDirt.com
This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates
Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
Dallas Observer
Curry Pizza House in Frisco Brings Curry to the Pizza World
There are no tricks or games involved in this restaurant’s name: Curry Pizza House serves exactly what it says. With origins in the Bay area, the pizza chain is one of many blending traditional Indian flavors in the world of pizza. But curry-topped pizzas are just the beginning of the creativity here. A sign that reads “Fresh and Spicy” is painted in bold letters across the back wall of the store. Gratifying whiffs of baking bread mixed with Indian tandoori spices from the kitchen lend ample proof to the “fresh” part. As for the “spicy” part, stop by sometime. You’ll know what they mean.
Braum’s restaurant delayed but still coming to FM 407
A new Braum’s restaurant is still in the works for FM 407, though it has been significantly delayed. In November 2021, the Double Oak Town Council approved the site plan for the new restaurant, to be located near Chinn Chapel Road, between Rapid Med Urgent Care and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The restaurant planned to open in summer 2022, but it has been delayed for several reasons.
fortworthreport.org
When is spring break for Fort Worth-area schools and colleges?
Classes have been back in session for more than a month, and students are surely asking themselves one important question: When is spring break?. Days off are around the corner. Unsure of when spring break is? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city and area colleges.
A new state park is opening west of Fort Worth in 2023
The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be the first state park to open in North Texas in 25 years.
Velvet Taco Opens in Grapevine
Velvet Taco will be hosting a Grand Opening week of special events
Foodie Friday: We LOVE these Valentine’s Day spots!
Looking for just the right vibe for you and your significant other this Valentine’s Day? Check out these southern Denton County restaurants offering special Valentine’s opportunities for all you love birds out there. Verf’s Grill & Tavern. 2221 Justin Rd #101, Flower Mound. At Verf’s Grill &...
Del Campo Empanadas now open in Flower Mound
Del Campo Empanadas is now open at its new location in Lakeside in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Del Campo Empanadas) Del Campo Empanadas is now open at its new location in Lakeside in Flower Mound. The restaurant is located at 901 Long Prairie Road next to Starbucks. Hours are 11 a.m.-8...
These are 2023’s best steakhouses in Dallas: report
With the new year setting in, Valentine's Day is coming up quicker than you may realize and it's always a good time to take your significant other to an amazing steakhouse and there's truly no better city than Dallas when it comes to steak.
CandysDirt.com
This Architecturally Significant Oglesby Modernist Has Undergone a Stunning Renovation
Don’t let this gorgeous home’s build date fool you. While it was smartly and dramatically renovated in 2022, this magnificent Inwood Road estate is an iconic architecturally significant home from 1985, a modernist masterpiece designed by one of Dallas’s most prolific and award-winning architects. The late Bud...
She was a champion for her community | Well-known Dallas activist, business owner Liegea Lopez dies in head-on crash
DALLAS — An activist and barber shop owner in the Oak Cliff area is being remembered as a hero. She died in a car crash on Monday, Feb. 6. A candlelight vigil was held in her honor, where over 100 people showed up. Martin Gonzalez is mourning the death...
Frisco ISD schedules makeup day for iced-out classes
Frisco ISD announced it would use one of two available bad weather days to make up for missed classes due to ice storm. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Frisco ISD has announced its plans to make up for the missed time after nearly an entire week of school was canceled due to a statewide sweep of ice and snow.
dallasexpress.com
Chick-fil-A on Local Building Spree
Chick-fil-A has been giving Dallas-Fort Worth a great deal of attention lately, injecting funds into renovating and building several locations in the metroplex. As recently covered by The Dallas Express, one Chick-fil-A in Hudson Oaks will soon have an extra drive-thru lane, and a brand-new location opened its doors just a few weeks ago in downtown Dallas.
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans Continue
Great news for H-E-B fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the Texan grocery retailer pushing forward with major expansion plans in North Texas. H-E-B recently broke ground on a new location in Mansfield while also announcing a significant expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie. Both these towns are 35 miles from Dallas, furthering H-E-B's commitment to development across the Dallas Forth Worth area.
CandysDirt.com
Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal
Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
