Video shows someone running minutes after NJ councilwoman was killed
SAYREVILLE — Video has surfaced showing a person running behind the residential development where a borough councilwoman was gunned down Wednesday night. The video posted by News 12 New Jersey shows the person running at 7:31 p.m., nine minutes after Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot while in her SUV on Stuart Circle in Sayreville.
Freehold man the latest of 24 to plead guilty to alleged role in massive NJ drug operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from "Operation Checkmate" investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns,...
Locksmiths and businesses that sell alarms in New Jersey are catching a break thanks to this new law
🔵 New Jersey legislation becomes law helping out businesses who sell alarms. 🔵 Jersey Shore State Senator Robert Singer says his bill will cut red tape for businesses who sell fire and burglary alarms. 🔵 Business who sell fire alarms, burglary alarms and locksmiths will now have easier...
Ocean County, NJ, Police Search For Dollar General Shoplifting Suspect
Police in one Ocean County municipality are asking for your help locating a suspect wanted for shoplifting from a Dollar General store. The incident happened just before 7:00 Monday night in Manchester Township. The suspect, pictured in this post, shoplifted numerous items from the store and then proceeded to leave...
Investigation underway in New Jersey after Jackson man dies in ORV accident
🚔 Jackson Township resident dies in Off Road Vehicle crash in Lacey Township. 🚔 Lacey Police said that the crash occurred in area of town known as Lacey Materials. 🚔 The circumstances of the ORV accident that claimed the life of Jackson man in Lacey Township are under investigation.
This 1922 New Jersey Love Triangle Murder is a Wild Ride
Who knew New Jersey was home to a scandalous double murder case from the 1900s?. We're used to following major court cases in the media today, but this was a new and huge deal for people in the 1920s. Apparently, the dramatic Hall-Mills murders happened in New Brunswick over 100 years ago. Some sources refer to it as "The Trial of the Century," given its scandalous nature. The case is still cold, which adds to the mystery and intrigue that surrounds it.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Most Romantic Restaurant Honored On National List
It is time to think quickly and get romantic! If you haven’t made your Valentine's plans yet, I’ve got your back. There is one local restaurant that is getting national attention for being one of the most romantic restaurants in all of America, and three other New Jersey restaurants also made the list!
Pat Benatar Announces Spring Headlining Tour
Pat Benatar – along with her husband and musical partner, Neil Giraldo – has announced a run of spring tour dates. The duo will play their first U.S. concert of the year on March 9 as part of the Love Rocks benefit in New York. Further headlining dates are scheduled throughout April, as Benatar will perform in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida.
Wow! Look at this Million Dollar Home Right Here in Toms River, New Jersey
Ok, let's just dream for a bit, and let's say you had a million dollars to spend on a home, would you want beauty in Ocean County on the water? Well if so we may have an option for you and it's right along the Toms River. So this article...
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
New Jersey’s New State Park Will Be Made Up Of Nine Amazing Miles Of Abandoned Railroad Tracks
New Jersey is home to some fantastic state parks, and lush green areas and forests to visit. However, a newly proposed state park has my inner train enthusiast chugging with excitement. Interestingly enough, this proposed state park's main goal is to actually make parts of the state more accessible to...
100-year old water mains getting replaced in two New Jersey towns
🔵 New Jersey American Water replacing aging water mains in two Monmouth County towns. 🔵 Several neighborhoods in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach will see new water mains. 🔵 New Jersey American Water announces time frame for work to replace aging water mains in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach.
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars
💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
Everything Must Go: Bed Bath & Beyond in Marlton NJ Isn’t Surviving Afterall
Well, I guess we could all see this coming. After initially surviving the latest round of Bed Bath & Beyond closures in New Jersey, the Marlton location at 740 Rte 73 S in the Willow Ridge Plaza is closing afterall, according to a post by Facebook community page A View From Evesham.
The 13 Most Interesting Spots To Eat Lunch In Ocean County, NJ
It's an age-old question that for me at least is always met with the same answer. Smoked turkey and cheese on wheat toast with a little bit of spicy mustard, to remind my tastebuds to feel something. It's not the most interesting lunch, but it's my lunch. Let's say though,...
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing
Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
