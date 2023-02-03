ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet

Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana

Those who enjoy the RV lifestyle will soon have another option to include when selecting their vacation destinations. Lighthouse Bend has been announced and just based on the preliminary sketches and visualizations that we've seen it promises to be quite an addition to South Louisiana's already popular camping and outdoors scene.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
