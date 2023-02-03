Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Children’s Mardi Gras Day Is Feb 19th In Lake Charles
The official Mardi Gras Weekend is just over a week and a half away and it all begins on Friday, February 17th, 2023 with the Merchants parade. There are a ton of events going on after the Merchants Parade on Friday also. There is the gumbo cookoff on Saturday, the...
Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet
Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
2023 Iowa Rabbit Festival Announces Dates And Times For Entertainment Lineup
The 2023 Iowa Rabbit Festival is coming your way from March 16th through 18th, 2023 in lake Charles. As we reported a couple of weeks ago, the entertainment lineup for the festival was announced but the times and dates they will perform were not announced until now. The festival will...
Country Legend Tanya Tucker Is Coming Back To Lake Charles In May
In Southwest Louisiana, we love our classic country music. Everyone comes together on Saturday nights right here on Gator 99.5 to listen to Classic Country Saturday nights from 6:00 pm to Midnight each week. You will the greatest country music hits of all time from artists like Conway Twitty, Willie...
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
Those who enjoy the RV lifestyle will soon have another option to include when selecting their vacation destinations. Lighthouse Bend has been announced and just based on the preliminary sketches and visualizations that we've seen it promises to be quite an addition to South Louisiana's already popular camping and outdoors scene.
New Movies In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Houston Astro Alex Bregman Will Be In Lake Charles This Saturday, Feb. 11
If you are a fan of the Houston Astros or an LSU Tigers baseball fan, then you know exactly who Alex Bregman is. The two-time Major League Baseball Allstar will be making a stop in Lake Charles this Saturday. Bregman started his career in Baton Rouge playing for the Tigers...
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0