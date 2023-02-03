Read full article on original website
Chinese balloon debris recovery expected to take days
(NewsNation) — In an effort that is expected to take days, Navy divers are working to recover pieces of a Chinese balloon shot down off the coast. Officials warn people not to touch any debris that may wash ashore. The suspected spy balloon first entered U.S. airspace on Jan....
Pentagon: China won’t take call from US defense on downed balloon
(NewsNation) — The People’s Republic of China rejected a request from the U.S. to have a secure call between top defense officials after the balloon floating in U.S. airspace was shot down off the Carolina coast, the Pentagon said Tuesday. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told NewsNation that immediately...
China: Balloon response ‘unacceptable and irresponsible’
(NewsNation) — China has called the Biden administration’s decision to shoot down a suspected surveillance balloon an attack. The balloon was first spotted on Jan. 28 and over the course of several days, floated over the U.S., including areas that contained military bases and missile silos. U.S. officials...
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
China is mad at the US for blasting its suspected spy balloon, but a few years ago, state TV bragged its fighter pilots could shoot one down
Video from China state TV shows a 2020 training exercise involving Chinese fighter pilots shooting down a surveillance balloon.
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
US Navy releases photos of Chinese balloon recovery
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Photos released by the Navy Tuesday show the recovery of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon a U.S. aircraft shot down over the weekend. Pictures posted on Twitter were of sailors assigned to an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group recovering the high-altitude balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Feb. 5. The balloon had been shot down the previous day.
Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation
Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Former Air Force lieutenant: Iranian-made drones in Ukraine a cause for worry
(NewsNation) — Despite the U.S. sanctions against several Iranian entities for producing drones for Russia’s war in Ukraine, a retired Air Force lieutenant believes there is still cause for concern. “Russia is now trying to get ready for a spring offensive but there’s a long war of attrition,”...
Parts of Chicago more dangerous than wartime Iraq: Study
(NewsNation) — For some residents, Chicago is more dangerous than Afghanistan was for U.S. troops during the Iraq war, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medicine Association. The study found that young men are more likely to be shot and killed in ZIP codes...
Biden to China: I’m prepared to ‘protect our country’
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden defended his foreign policy stance toward China on Tuesday, pointing to his decision to shoot down a surveillance balloon as evidence that his administration is willing to “protect our country” against threats from Beijing during his State of the Union address. The...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
For nearly two years, Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as the voice of the Trump administration. On Tuesday night, the now-Arkansas governor will serve as the voice of the entire Republican Party, giving its official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, who left her position as White House press secretary in July…
Seven ways China spies on the US
(NewsNation) — A Chinese balloon floating over America’s heartland captured national attention last week, but balloons are far from the only tool China has to gather intelligence about the U.S. FBI Director Chris Wray said the agency has more than 2,000 active investigations into Chinese intelligence-gathering operations and...
