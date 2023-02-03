Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
1 Resilient Blue Chip Stock to Buy on the Dip
Johnson & Johnson's fourth-quarter results were not impressive, but there is more to the story. Although the company is dealing with legal issues, it can overcome these obstacles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Why Lumen Technologies Stock Tumbled by 4% on Monday
One of the telecom's institutional investors has trimmed its stake. This adds to the already gloomy sentiment on the company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years
Energy stocks outperformed the overall market in 2022, and could do so again in 2023. These three stocks offer investors an attractive dividend and reasonable valuation. Each stock brings a different strength: stability, yield, and product mix. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Just Keep Raising Their Dividends. Time to Buy?
Life Storage is a self-storage REIT with multiple strategies and a penchant for payouts. Realty Income's tenant portfolio is highly defensive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 6% to Buy Right Now
J&J soon will spin off its slowest-growing business. That's great news for its long-term growth picture. AbbVie remains a great stock for long-term investors despite sales erosion for Humira. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
More companies will streamline their businesses with ServiceNow’s digital workflow tools to cope with macro headwinds. Broadcom is better diversified than many other chipmakers. ASML will remain one of the world’s most important tech companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Nordstrom Stock Plummeted Today
The share price dropped sharply following a report Friday that a high-profile activist investor was amassing stock. It's not unusual for such a pullback to occur the day following news or rumors of activist involvement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Alphabet Stock Was a Dog on Monday
The platform announced that it is opening its artificial intelligence service to a group of testers. This follows the recent moves of a rival service, ChatGPT. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock a Buy Now?
Thermo Fisher Scientific reported fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Revenue is up, but sagging demand for COVID-19 testing caused earnings to fall. The upcoming end of COVID-19-related emergency declarations in the U.S. could be offset by the end of China's zero-COVID policy. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Why Snap Stock Was Climbing Today
Texas is banning state employees from using TikTok. The move could lead to more restrictions on TikTok, potentially favoring Snapchat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Are Making a Pop on Monday
Celsius Holdings got an upgrade from a Wall Street analyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever
Strong earnings and a positive free-cash-flow outlook make AT&T a compelling opportunity. Aside from the hedging value that precious metals provide, Barrick Gold is among the best operators in this sector. Regional banks have been pushed to the wayside, but NYCB stock is worth a look at these levels. You’re...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Rapidly rising interest rates and recessionary fears decimated the Nasdaq Composite in 2022. Bear markets have consistently been an opportune time for long-term investors to put their money to work. These fast-paced stocks have the necessary catalysts to bounce back following a difficult year. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
The Best Reason To Take Social Security Long Before Age 70
Determining when to claim Social Security is an important retirement decision. You can file as early as age 62, but it will reduce your monthly payments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Children's Place Stock Was Falling This Morning
Macroeconomic headwinds will cause a wider net loss on the bottom line than investors expected for the holiday quarter. Higher input costs for were to blame, but management already sees costs coming down year to date. Long term, Children's Place has a bright future with its growing digital business. You’re...
Motley Fool
Why EV Maker Canoo's Shares Plunged Monday
Canoo is selling a large amount of new shares to certain institutional investors. The capital raise adds to a significant amount of dilution already experienced by shareholders. Canoo's business itself is at least making some progress. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
GE Healthcare Stock: Bull vs. Bear
GE HealthCare Technologies stock has risen by a noteworthy 16.6% since debuting on the Nasdaq stock exchange last month. On the bull side, the diversified healthcare giant's shares offers investors steady levels of growth at a reasonable valuation. On the bear side, GE Healthcare stock may struggle in the near-term...
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher
Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
Comments / 0