Lincoln, NE

Two Lincoln Police recruits were fired for cheating on academy exam, records show

By ANDREW WEGLEY Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago
kfornow.com

Arrests Made at a SW Lincoln Housing Development Site

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins says extra officers are out at a housing development project near 1st and Pioneers out by Wilderness Park, where Native American activists on Monday stopped tree removal work by blocking equipment from being used. Ewins says there was one arrest Monday...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Gun Accidentally Fired, Damages Ceiling in East Lincoln Apartment

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–A gun was fired inside an east Lincoln apartment early Sunday morning. According to police, a 27-year-old woman heard a loud pop behind her and noticed damage to her ceiling, consistent with gunfire, at her apartment off of 90th and “O” Street. LPD then...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man reportedly loses $350K after crypto currency scam

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars during a crypto currency scam, according to authorities. The Lincoln Police Department said they got a fraud report on Friday from a 56-year-old man. LPD said the arriving officer spoke with the man who reported he was speaking...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gage County law officers investigating fraud involving bank transfer

BEATRICE – Gage County law officers say an Adams resident may have lost nearly $30,000 in an internet fraud scheme. An investigator with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office says the victim had been deceived by a suspect who claimed to be from a reputable internet technology company….who convinced the victim to download an app onto a tablet. That allowed the suspect to access financial information.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 26-year-old Kameron Myers, of Glenwood, on Saturday for Eluding, Driving under Suspension, and Neglect or Abandonment of Dependent Person. Myers was held on $10,300 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 23-year-old Cesar Salazar-Najera, of Council Bluffs on Sunday for OWI 1st. Salazar-Najera...
GLENWOOD, IA
WOWT

Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died. Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. Cannon appeared in...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam. On Friday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported a fraud to police, explaining that he’d been communicating with a stranger since early December. According...
LINCOLN, NE

