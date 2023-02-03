Two Lincoln Police recruits were fired for cheating on academy exam, records show

Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
Arrests Made at a SW Lincoln Housing Development Site
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins says extra officers are out at a housing development project near 1st and Pioneers out by Wilderness Park, where Native American activists on Monday stopped tree removal work by blocking equipment from being used. Ewins says there was one arrest Monday...
KETV.com
Omaha police detective testifies murder victim was walking away when suspect shot, killed her
OMAHA, Neb. — The 18-year-old man accused of killing an Omaha woman will remain in jail until his trial. Keanu Louis appeared in a Douglas County court on Tuesday morning for first-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was killed in a shooting on Nov....
klkntv.com
Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Lincoln involving at least 2 scenes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department was investigating multiple vehicle thefts Monday morning. Officers responded to at least two scenes between 6 and 7 a.m. This was in a neighborhood near South Folsom Street and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 photographer was told by officers that...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Teen caught after falling off stolen truck during getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have made an arrest in a string of truck thefts early Monday morning. Around 5 a.m., a 45-year-old man woke up to the sound of his Chevy Silverado starting at his home near Southwest 9th Street and West Denton Road. Police say the...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
kfornow.com
Gun Accidentally Fired, Damages Ceiling in East Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–A gun was fired inside an east Lincoln apartment early Sunday morning. According to police, a 27-year-old woman heard a loud pop behind her and noticed damage to her ceiling, consistent with gunfire, at her apartment off of 90th and “O” Street. LPD then...
News Channel Nebraska
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County law officers investigating fraud involving bank transfer
BEATRICE – Gage County law officers say an Adams resident may have lost nearly $30,000 in an internet fraud scheme. An investigator with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office says the victim had been deceived by a suspect who claimed to be from a reputable internet technology company….who convinced the victim to download an app onto a tablet. That allowed the suspect to access financial information.
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 26-year-old Kameron Myers, of Glenwood, on Saturday for Eluding, Driving under Suspension, and Neglect or Abandonment of Dependent Person. Myers was held on $10,300 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 23-year-old Cesar Salazar-Najera, of Council Bluffs on Sunday for OWI 1st. Salazar-Najera...
WOWT
Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died. Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. Cannon appeared in...
WOWT
Sarpy County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts at auto auction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For months investigators have been focused on an unusual car theft case in Sarpy County. It involved at least one suspect returning to the scene of the crime to steal more. Technology and determined detectives cracked the case. A totaled vehicle doesn’t mean totally won’t...
klkntv.com
Inmate breaks staff member’s nose after attack at Lincoln prison, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center is recovering from a broken nose after being assaulted by an inmate. A spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says it happened Saturday afternoon, when the staff member was taking the inmate from the bathroom back to a holding cell.
1011now.com
Multiple protesters arrested at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Native American activists were arrested after protesting at the site of a housing development planned near Wilderness Park across the road from a location for sweat lodge ceremonies. Lincoln Police were called to the site after activists blocked equipment that began removing trees from the site...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam. On Friday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported a fraud to police, explaining that he’d been communicating with a stranger since early December. According...
KETV.com
Missing 55-year-old woman found dead in Omaha, according to Council Bluffs police
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A missing 55-year-old woman was found dead in Omaha, according to Council Bluffs police. Janet North's body was found Monday by Omaha police officers, Council Bluffs police confirmed. On Monday, Omaha police responded to a death investigation near 3rd and Pierce streets. Officers found a...
