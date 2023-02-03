Two Lincoln Police recruits were fired for cheating on academy exam, records show

BEATRICE – Gage County law officers say an Adams resident may have lost nearly $30,000 in an internet fraud scheme. An investigator with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office says the victim had been deceived by a suspect who claimed to be from a reputable internet technology company….who convinced the victim to download an app onto a tablet. That allowed the suspect to access financial information.

GAGE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO