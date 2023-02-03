Read full article on original website
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Selling Your Massachusetts Home to an iBuyerKevin VitaliMassachusetts State
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Board approves COLA increase
WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) benefit for the town’s employees from three percent to five percent at the behest of the Retirement Board. It will be a one time adjustment for FY23 for those making up to $14,000 (approximately a $700 increase).
NECN
Boston Nonprofit Helps Homeowners of All Incomes With Their Renovation Dreams
Cabinets, doors, stoves and vanities. They are just a few of the ever-changing selection of products you can find at the Boston Building Resources Reuse Center. The organization, located in Roxbury, has been there since the 1970s when the co-op started, and then shortly after that, the Reuse Center began as a project of the co-op.
valleypatriot.com
A Black Eye On Dracut
There are milestones and benchmarks that people inevitably use to measure the growth, stagnation and decline of a community. While most would stive to foster growth by raising standards, three members of the Dracut Board of Selectman have taken the approach to removal standards for themselves and thus be held unaccountable for stagnation and decline. I had to check my calendar after the December 13th Board of Selectmen meeting, I thought it was 1984! Truth is a lie, integrity is malfeasance, and accountability is subrogation.
NECN
Nearly a Third of Laid-Off Wayfair Workers Live in Mass.
About one in three workers who were laid off in Wayfair Inc.'s latest round of job cuts last month lives in Massachusetts, the company told the Business Journal. The Boston online furniture retailer is among the many tech companies that are reducing their oversized staff in an effort to get to profitability. Last month, Wayfair announced a plan to "eliminate management layers" that resulted in the elimination of 1,750 global jobs, or approximately 10% of Wayfair's workforce.
WMUR.com
Developers build tiny-home neighborhood in Dover to help address housing shortage
DOVER, N.H. — A new neighborhood of tiny homes is being built in Dover to help deal with New Hampshire's housing shortage. The idea for the community started two years ago when John and Maggie Randolph noticed the need for more affordable housing. "Really creating this idea of community...
valleypatriot.com
Conflict of Interest Torpedoes Thibault in Dracut ~ EYE ON DRACUT
Here we go again: Cue the violins for Dracut’s self-proclaimed victim, Phil Thibault. This time, he’s lamenting because he was rejected by the Board of Selectmen for the newly created at-large seat on the Zoning Bylaw Review Committee—and he’s blaming everyone but himself, just like he always does. Meanwhile, the board majority cited conflict of interest, as Thibault is an architect who conducts business in town. But Thibault doesn’t like the truth to get in his way.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
tourcounsel.com
Hanover Crossing | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
Hanover Crossing is a retail area under redevelopment, with Macy's as the only anchor remaining open. It is located on the site of the Hanover Mall, which was a one-story, enclosed shopping mall and soon to be a combined open-air retail, entertainment and lifestyle space and residential development in Hanover, Massachusetts. It had 80 shops and restaurants.
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in Massachusetts
A highly anticipated grocery store is hosting its grand opening event in Massachusetts this weekend. Read on to learn more. This weekend, Mom's Organic Market will be opening its first Massachusetts store location in Burlington, according to the company's website.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Jan. 15 – Jan. 28, 2023
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 1/27/2023Ovanes, Stacey LHassold C E17 Pye Brook Ln Lot 31A$1,225,000. 1/27/2023Quackenbush, Frank WConnick R J13 Cross Rd Lot A$1,075,000. 1/20/2023Pearsall, Eric MKane D J17 Ipswich Rd$850,000. Essex property sales.
Woburn wants $250,000 from striking teachers union
WOBURN - Whether Woburn students will be able to go back to school on Monday hinges on whether the city and the teachers union can agree on a deal covering costs incurred during the weeklong strike.Mayor Scott Galvin said tentative agreements have been reached regarding teachers and paraprofessionals, but the Woburn Teachers Association is opposed to paying $250,000 as part of a return to work agreement."The one sticking point is the financial part, which is something that is a must for the city," Galvin said in a Saturday news conference. "We're looking to get our costs back. . . this...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Woburn teachers strike ends, schools reopening Monday
WOBURN - A weeklong teachers strike in Woburn has ended. Students will return to the classroom on Monday after missing five straight days of school. City leaders and the Woburn Teachers Association came to a tentative agreement Sunday evening. "The agreement provides educators with a fair contract that also aligns with the best interests of the district and residents of Woburn," the Woburn School Committee said. "Most importantly Woburn Public Schools will be able to resume providing a high-quality education to our 4,200 students."School was canceled all last week as teachers stood on the picket lines, demanding better salaries, class sizes, and...
Mayor Wu to announce members of Reparations Task Force
BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will introduce the city's newly formed Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.The group was created to study the lasting impacts of slavery in Boston. Wu said the task force will have members representing different backgrounds and together they will make recommendations to help the descendants of slaves. The Boston City Council unanimously voted last December to form a task force.
Boston-area reporter ‘fabricated corruption claims’ against mayor, lawsuit says
The mayor of a Boston suburb claims a wealthy Massachusetts family bought a 138-year-old newspaper and used it to generate fake stories to slam him — and, according to court documents, the paper’s reporter admitted in response that his incendiary articles were “all made up.” Andrew Philbin and his son, Matthew, have allegedly held a decades-long grudge against Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who was an alderman in the 1990s when he rejected the family’s operating permits for local boardinghouses they owned, according to court documents. The Philbins sought revenge against DeMaria when in 2017 they purchased the Everett Leader Herald —...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Middleboro Financial Adviser Admits to Stealing From Elderly Clients’ Retirement Funds
MIDDLEBORO — A financial adviser from Middleboro admitted in federal court on Friday to defrauding his elderly clients and stealing their retirement assets. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 67-year-old Paul McGonigle pleaded guilty to investment adviser fraud, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft as well as two counts of money laundering and three counts of wire fraud.
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
beckersasc.com
Massachusetts physicians charged with tax evasion and fraud
Pankaj Merchia, MD, and Shona Pendse, MD, were charged in a superseding indictment for tax evasion and fraud against the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Dr. Merchia and Dr. Pendse, both based in Brookline, Mass., received two counts of tax evasion and one count of...
