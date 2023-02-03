ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door

Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Michael Thomas took a shot at Saints reporter in cryptic deleted Tweet

Michael Thomas doesn’t appear to be on the best of terms with one of the most notable New Orleans Saints beat reporters. Weeks ago, just before the final game of the New Orleans Saints season, the team restructured wide receiver Michael Thomas’s contract to give him a nearly million-dollar bonus for the last game of the year and to virtually guarantee that his time in New Orleans was over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
3 free agents the Packers should happily let leave in 2023

The offseason is here for the Green Bay Packers, and they should already be teeing up decisions to not bring these free agents back. The Green Bay Packers are in bad shape financially for 2023, $16.48 million above the cap going into the offseason, the seventh-worst in the league. That reality defines the way in which Green Bay will move forward and make decisions this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
3 players the Miami Dolphins could send to Brian Flores in Minnesota

Former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, has landed with the Minnesota Vikings as their new defensive coordinator. Miami should trade with them. Miami doesn’t have a lot of players that carry high-end draft value but they do have players that Brian Flores might want to anchor his new defense with the Vikings. Chris Grier should be on the phone with Vikings management about potential trades for a few of their players.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Patrick Mahomes already has his post-NFL career plans lined up

Patrick Mahomes is on track to go down as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks ever. But the Chiefs superstar has post-playing career plans as well. Once 60 minutes of play have concluded in Glendale on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have another bullet point on an already-loaded resumé as he’s looking to become a two-time Super Bowl champion.
KANSAS CITY, MO
