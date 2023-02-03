ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
MONTANA STATE
TODAY.com

This dining habit is being called ‘one of the rudest’ ever. Is it really?

You’ve toiled in your kitchen for the better part of the day, preparing one of your culinary delights to share with family or friends. When the appointed time arrives and forks start diving in, the positive reviews you hoped for begin to fly:. “This is phenomenal!”. “Would you send...
AOL Corp

These 10 affordable home finds — all under $20 — deserve their cult-fave status on Amazon

Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a skincare gem, a cleaning must-have or just something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud. We've read through scores of Amazon reviews to bring you 10 well-loved home must-haves. All under $20, they're a perfect way to solve life's little home problems — or fix issues you didn't even know you had.
'Pokémon GO' Features Pidgey in This Week's Spotlight Hour — Can You Catch a Shiny One?

Another week, another Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, players in the Pokémon-based ARG mobile title can encounter a specific Pokémon at a much higher spawn rate than normal throughout the overworld. It's a great way to farm for specific Candies in order to evolve certain Pokémon or even catch stronger versions of ones you may have already caught in the past. Depending on the situation, you may even be able to catch a Shiny version.
One Green Planet

Dog Goes Viral For Hilariously Large Collection of Sticks He Collected

A TikTok went viral of a hilarious dog that brings home a stick after every walk. “It’s the retriever in him,” his human says. @emma.and.duke posted a hilarious clip of Duke, a black rottweiler retriever mix dog who seems to have a stick obsession. The clip shows Duke out on a walk and bringing home a large stick. He is let into the back gate and he goes to his owner’s garden where sticks of all sizes are littered on the ground.
Make These Choices to Get Placed in Slytherin in 'Hogwarts Legacy'

The highly controversial yet well-selling Hogwarts Legacy is starting to hit consoles, and despite the many calls for boycotts amid J.K. Rowling's repeated anti-trans comments online, many are still choosing to dive back into the Wizarding World. If you've made the decision to play the game (despite the fact that J.K. Rowling will reportedly still make money off it), then one of the first choices you'll be faced with is which Hogwarts house you'll be placed into.
'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers Reveals How Rhys Is Similar to Joe (EXCLUSIVE)

At last, Penn Badgley is back as everyone's favorite serial stalker and killer: Joe Goldberg. The much-anticipated fourth season of You sees the sociopath flee to London, where he goes by Jonathan Moore and falls in with a new posh social circle that includes an icy gallery manager (Charlotte Ritchie) and a wealthy playboy (Lukas Gage).
The 'Pls Donate' Game in 'Roblox' Is Not a Scam and Will Give You Robux

The online multiplayer game Roblox has become a massive hit for younger audiences thanks to its ever-growing library of games within its digital playground. From the immersive horror games to the bubbly activities players can experience, there's no shortage of things available for all types of fans. Article continues below...
The 'Hogwarts Legacy' Skill Tree Offers a Range of Upgrades for Your Wizard

The upcoming open-world RPG game Hogwarts Legacy has become a contentious video game leading up to its release due to its connection to J.K. Rowling. Comments from the series creator have led some to step away from the game entirely, but many are aiming to venture into the wizarding world to attend classes at Hogwarts when it launches on Feb. 10.
PC Magazine

How Online Retailers Trick You: Can You Guess the Worst Offender?

Have you ever tried to unsubscribe from an email newsletter that you never signed up for, only to find a mishmash of text—some of it nearly grayed out—at the bottom of the message, making it almost impossible to find an “unsubscribe” link? That’s an example of a “dark pattern”—a design found online that is meant to “deceive, inveigle, and obfuscate” (to quote Agents Scully and Mulder).
