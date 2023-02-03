ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update

The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWL-TV

Broncos to hire Zach Strief, reports

NEW ORLEANS — Another former Saint is headed to Denver. The Broncos are expected to hire Zach Strief as their offensive line coach, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Sean Payton hired Zach Strief in 2021 to be the Saints assistant offensive line coach. Strief spent the last two seasons in the position.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 former Saints assistants 'in the mix' to join Sean Payton's Broncos staff

It isn’t too surprising that Sean Payton is pulling from the years of connections he made with the New Orleans Saints to assemble his staff on the Denver Broncos. Payton is bringing Saints assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief with him to work with the Broncos blockers up front, and KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis reports that three other former Saints assistants are “in the mix” for jobs on Payton’s new coaching staff.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
CHICAGO, IL
KSLA

Sean Payton makes first appearance as Denver Broncos head coach

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton was officially introduced as the new head coach for the Denver Broncos on Monday, Feb. 6. Payton signed a five-year deal with the team Friday. Payton said after signing the deal he wants to return the Broncos to a winning culture. One of the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Micah Parsons Help: Arkansas LB to Cowboys in New NFL Mock Draft

As Det. Billy Rosewood once told his partner Sgt. John Taggert in the 1987 hit comedy Beverly Hills Cop II, “You can never have too much firepower.”. Hyperbole aside, the Dallas Cowboys might be smart to adopt that philosophy by selecting from a position of strength in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos eyeing Ronald Curry for OC

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is eyeing to pluck some assistant coaches from his old team in New Orleans, including Ronald Curry as his potential offensive coordinator, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported Tuesday. The report comes on the same day the Saints are interviewing Sean Desai virtually for...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy