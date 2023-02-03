Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson connect for Pro Bowl TD
The Pro Bowl Games have been a lot of fun to watch, especially when you compare them to the old format of a watered-down traditional football game. The Minnesota Vikings have six players playing in the games with four skill players on offense. Two of them connected on a touchdown pass with Kirk Cousins throwing one to Justin Jefferson.
WWL-TV
Broncos to hire Zach Strief, reports
NEW ORLEANS — Another former Saint is headed to Denver. The Broncos are expected to hire Zach Strief as their offensive line coach, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Sean Payton hired Zach Strief in 2021 to be the Saints assistant offensive line coach. Strief spent the last two seasons in the position.
Doug Williams is so pumped about Patrick Mahomes and the future of Black QBs in the NFL
It’s a big week for NFL history and progress in pro football. Come Sunday and the kickoff of Super Bowl 57, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will become the first pair of Black quarterbacks to start in the NFL’s biggest game. It’s a massive moment for the sport and a great sign of how far the game’s most important position has come.
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to NFC East in Latest ESPN Mock
In ESPN's latest mock draft, they believe that Bijan Robinson is worthy of a Top 10 pick.
Sean Payton poaches Zach Strief to be OL coach on new Broncos staff: report
The Sean Payton trade to the Denver Broncos appears to have cost the Saints at least one more coach. That will be assistant OL coach Zach Strief, who will reportedly join his former head coach and boss out in Denver. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Texans Ex Wants QB in NFL Draft: 'C.J. Stroud For President'
Former NFL running back Jonathan Wells would love to see the Houston Texans draft quarterback prospect C.J. Stroud in April.
Tony Pollard Connected To Broncos Ahead Of NFL Free Agency
2022 was a big season for running back Tony Pollard. After playing a part-time role with the Dallas Cowboys behind Ezekiel Elliott for the first three seasons of his career, he took on a bigger role in the offense this season and thrived. Tony Pollard proved that he can not...
New Alabama defensive coordinator candidate has a touch of Iron-y
Alabama’s new defensive coordinator target is both a friendly face and a familiar foe. After winning so many Iron Bowls, Nick Saban could look to bring in some Steele to the Alabama equation. Unlike iron, steel does not rust. Although Kevin Steele is in his mid-60s, the Johnny Cash...
3 former Saints assistants 'in the mix' to join Sean Payton's Broncos staff
It isn’t too surprising that Sean Payton is pulling from the years of connections he made with the New Orleans Saints to assemble his staff on the Denver Broncos. Payton is bringing Saints assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief with him to work with the Broncos blockers up front, and KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis reports that three other former Saints assistants are “in the mix” for jobs on Payton’s new coaching staff.
Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
KSLA
Sean Payton makes first appearance as Denver Broncos head coach
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton was officially introduced as the new head coach for the Denver Broncos on Monday, Feb. 6. Payton signed a five-year deal with the team Friday. Payton said after signing the deal he wants to return the Broncos to a winning culture. One of the...
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons Help: Arkansas LB to Cowboys in New NFL Mock Draft
As Det. Billy Rosewood once told his partner Sgt. John Taggert in the 1987 hit comedy Beverly Hills Cop II, “You can never have too much firepower.”. Hyperbole aside, the Dallas Cowboys might be smart to adopt that philosophy by selecting from a position of strength in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
Luke McCown gushes with praise for new Broncos coach Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos officially announced Sean Payton as their new head coach on Friday evening, and former quarterback Luke McCown believes he will quickly turn the team around. “I’ve said before, and you can’t say it about every coach; [Sean Payton] will win [four-plus] more games just because he’s the...
Yardbarker
Report: Broncos eyeing Ronald Curry for OC
New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is eyeing to pluck some assistant coaches from his old team in New Orleans, including Ronald Curry as his potential offensive coordinator, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported Tuesday. The report comes on the same day the Saints are interviewing Sean Desai virtually for...
FanSided
