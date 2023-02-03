Read full article on original website
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Two teams on similar paths?
The Detroit Pistons current trajectory is being built from the ground up. That has to be done when you don’t have the luxury of being a hot free-agent destination, like the Los Angeles’ or New Yorks of the world. The Pistons don’t have to look too far to find a recent blueprint for success. Look no further than their own division in the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points
Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1989, over 20 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
Get your Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James NBA scoring record gear now
LeBron James has set the NBA scoring record, passing fellow Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Tuesday night against the Thunder. LeBron James has had an incredible basketball career and has already achieved a multitude of mind-boggling accomplishments. But tonight he achieved the greatest milestone of all, setting the NBA scoring record.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar looked quite unhappy over LeBron James chasing his record (Video)
LeBron James came into Tuesday’s Lakers matchup against the Thunder 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record and the latter looked pissed. Everyone in Los Angeles was looking for history on Tuesday night as the Lakers hosted the Thunder. No, it wasn’t a big game for the team in the context of the 2022-23 season. Instead, it was LeBron James coming into the night chasing history.
LeBron James calls himself ‘the best basketball player’ of all-time
With LeBron James on the cusp of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record, the Lakers star made a bold proclamation about the GOAT conversation. Barring something catastrophic or unlikely, LeBron James will be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer by the end of the week. With the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Thunder on Tuesday and Bucks on Thursday, both in LA, and James just 36 points shy of the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, it’s a formality that he’ll etch his name atop the record books again.
Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets in trade rumors with New York Knicks
The Detroit Pistons have been inactive at the trade deadline so far, but that could all change soon, as they’ve been mentioned in trade rumors involving the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Reportedly, both the Pistons and the Nuggets have been in talks with the Knicks centered around...
Top 3 players the Buffalo Sabres could trade at the deadline
The Buffalo Sabres are either going to buy, sell, or do nothing at the trade deadline. If they sell, who would they trade away by March 3rd?. While I don’t believe the Buffalo Sabres will trade anyone, professional sports is always about things happening when you least expect it. So let’s get hypothetical here and list three players who general manager Kevyn Adams would most likely move.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
