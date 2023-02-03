Read full article on original website
New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature
Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
knowtechie.com
PS5 owners have until May 9 to claim these 19 free PS Plus games
Sony offers a promotion to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 called the PS Plus Collection that offers access to 19 PS4 games for free via backward compatibility. Earlier this week, the company revealed that the PlayStation Plus Collection promotion would go away on May 9. But don’t worry. You can still download the games to play as long as you have a PlayStation Plus subscription.
The Verge
The Nintendo Switch is now the third-bestselling console of all time
The Nintendo Switch is now the third-bestselling console of all time, surpassing both the Sony PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Game Boy in total lifetime units sold. Nintendo’s third quarter earnings report shows that the Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite achieved 8.2 million combined unit sales between October 1st and December 31st in 2022, bringing the total lifetime unit sales for the console to 122.55 million since it was released in 2017.
All of the 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Leaks We Have
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was arguably the best game in franchise history, and the upcoming Tears of the Kingdom is looking to build on its legacy. Players will once again dive into an open-world Hyrule as they set out on a quest to save the world from a mysterious force. Nintendo is keeping much of the game secret, but fans have been speculating that a few Tears of the Kingdom leaks are legit – and that they offer a closer look at the highly anticipated game.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game
A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
How to Transfer Netflix Profiles Before the Password-Sharing Crackdown
It’s no secret that Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. Soon you’ll find yourself paying an additional charge if individuals outside your household access your Netflix account. While we don’t have details on when the change is rolling out, Netflix has already provided a tool to ease...
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores
The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
msn.com
Medics Called 11 Times In ‘Absolutely Inhumane’ Conditions On Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show
Medics were reportedly called 11 times on the United Kingdom set of Netflix’s reality series Squid Game: The Challenge, its highly-anticipated real-life game show based on the blockbuster Korean horror-thriller series—the latest allegation about the reality spin-off as it comes under fire for unsafe conditions. Key Facts. Squid...
Steam Sale Makes Highly Rated RPG Just $1
Right now, Steam users can play a highly-rated RPG for just $1, no strings attached. The game in question is roughly 12 hours to beat, which means that's eight cents for every hour of content. You can't beat that deal. In fact, you can buy next to nothing for $1 in 2023, let alone a ...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players on PC brace for impact as their worst fears may have been confirmed
We’re a few days away from the official release of Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-anticipated but controversial video game that promises unfettered access to the fictional school as one of its students. There’s a problem though, one that’s fairly common for games like this: the PC version is apparently terrible.
Xbox Game Pass list: All games on Game Pass for Xbox and PC (February 2023)
Here's a rundown of every game in the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass library, and those that are optimized for Xbox Series X
Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In
Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
New Dungeons & Dragons Game Announced
WizKids will be releasing its second Dungeons & Dragons-themed line-drawling game later this year. Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Waterdeep is WizKids' second installment of its Dungeon Scrawler series, a game in which players race to clear a dungeon maze by defeating monsters and collecting treasures. While the first game in the series involved a trip ...
GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each
GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
ComicBook
New Cyberpunk 2077 Features Make Fans Want to Play Again
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week and a couple of new features have been added to the open-world role-playing game. More specifically, the game now supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware. Of course, this is only relevant to PC users, but it's been something many PC users have been asking for quite a while. And both are finally implemented. Unfortunately, though, the new Overdrive Ray Tracing effects in the works have not been included. Regardless, with these two features implemented, the game on PC is going to get a performance and fidelity upgrade.
Target's Buy One Get One 50% Off Video Game Sale Includes Dead Space, Gotham Knights, and More
Video games can get pretty expensive, and any promotion that eases that financial burden is welcome. This week, Target locations are holding a major sale where buyers that purchase one game can get a second at 50% off. The sale includes a number of very recent games, including many that released in the late months ...
New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is Big News for Red Dead Online Players
A new Red Dead Redemption 2 update has been released by Rockstar Games via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. What the first update to the game in 2023, and the first since September 2022, does, we don't know. While Rockstar Games has released the patch notes for the update, the patch notes in question don't ...
No one can stay in the quietest room in the world for more than an hour
Silence is golden — unless you find yourself in the quietest room in the world. In 2015, Microsoft built what is now in the Guinness Book of World Records as the quietest place on the planet. Known as the anechoic chamber at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, “ultra-sensitive tests” performed in 2015 gave an average background noise reading of -20.35 dBA (decibels A-weighted — a measurement of the sound pressure level). Only very few people have been able to withstand being in the room for a long period of time — at most an hour. After a few minutes, you’ll already...
