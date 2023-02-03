ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People encouraged to wear red to celebrate heart health

By Mekaela Muck, Sarah Gray Barr
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday is National Wear Red Day. It takes place in February, which is American Heart Health Month.

Attention is raised about heart disease during February. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Experts at ECU Health said cardiovascular disease is prevalent in Eastern North Carolina.

There are some important factors that make people more likely to get heart disease, like age and genetics. It’s important to be aware of risk factors that can be changed and to try and reduce the risks.

“Trying to be physically active, the American Heart Association recommends at least four to five days of physical activity, at least 30 to 45 minutes, and aerobic exercises like walking, swimming, cycling is probably the most important thing,” said ECU Health Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Prasanna Sengodan.

Checking blood pressure often, stopping smoking, eating well, sleeping for 7-8 hours a night and managing stress are other preventative measures.

