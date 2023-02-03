ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1989, over 20 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
The Jazz reportedly have an offer on the table for Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Will it be enough to get Los Angeles to bite?. According to Tim Macmahon, the Jazz have a deal in place where they would acquire Westbrook and those two infamous Lakers first-round picks (2027 and 2029) for Mike Conley and Malik Beasley. While it is unclear whether the Lakers would accept a deal like this, it’s an interesting twist after the Lakers missed out on Kyrie Irving.
LeBron James came into Tuesday’s Lakers matchup against the Thunder 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record and the latter looked pissed. Everyone in Los Angeles was looking for history on Tuesday night as the Lakers hosted the Thunder. No, it wasn’t a big game for the team in the context of the 2022-23 season. Instead, it was LeBron James coming into the night chasing history.
LeBron James has set the NBA scoring record, passing fellow Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Tuesday night against the Thunder. LeBron James has had an incredible basketball career and has already achieved a multitude of mind-boggling accomplishments. But tonight he achieved the greatest milestone of all, setting the NBA scoring record.
