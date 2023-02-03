Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us on HBO. Even as a faithful adaptation of the critically-acclaimed video game, The Last of Us on HBO isn't afraid to take a few creative liberties with the source material. Episode 3 of the hit series provided viewers with a masterclass in deviating from an original work as it presented a fleshed out gay romance for major character Bill (Nick Offerman) and his lover Frank (Murray Bartlett) in an emotionally-compelling love story that just narrowly subverts the trope of "Bury Your Gays."

2 DAYS AGO