Sayreville, NJ

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ

The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars

💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey

It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
HAZLET, NJ
Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing

Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
NEWARK, NJ
Toms River, NJ
