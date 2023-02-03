Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Related
Video shows someone running minutes after NJ councilwoman was killed
SAYREVILLE — Video has surfaced showing a person running behind the residential development where a borough councilwoman was gunned down Wednesday night. The video posted by News 12 New Jersey shows the person running at 7:31 p.m., nine minutes after Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot while in her SUV on Stuart Circle in Sayreville.
Freehold man the latest of 24 to plead guilty to alleged role in massive NJ drug operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from "Operation Checkmate" investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns,...
NJ councilwoman killed: Police look for video from Sayreville, Old Bridge
SAYREVILLE — Investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down a killer who shot a borough Republican councilwoman execution-style outside her home last week. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found shot to death inside her SUV on Samuel Circle on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
Locksmiths and businesses that sell alarms in New Jersey are catching a break thanks to this new law
🔵 New Jersey legislation becomes law helping out businesses who sell alarms. 🔵 Jersey Shore State Senator Robert Singer says his bill will cut red tape for businesses who sell fire and burglary alarms. 🔵 Business who sell fire alarms, burglary alarms and locksmiths will now have easier...
NJ-bound flight forced to turn around after battery catches fire
🔴 United flight 2664 left San Diego for Newark just after 7 a.m. Pacific Time Tuesday. 🔴 Smoke began coming out of a passenger's bag in the first class cabin. 🔴 The San Diego Fire Department credited the flight crew for preventing the fire from spreading. A...
Fire spreads through two townhomes in Howell, NJ early Tuesday
🚒 Fire significantly damages two townhomes in Howell Township on Tuesday. 🚒 Multiple people evacuated, no casualties from fire in Howell. 🚒 The Tuesday morning fire in Howell Township is under investigation. A fire roared its way through a pair of townhomes on Wren Way in Howell...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Most Romantic Restaurant Honored On National List
It is time to think quickly and get romantic! If you haven’t made your Valentine's plans yet, I’ve got your back. There is one local restaurant that is getting national attention for being one of the most romantic restaurants in all of America, and three other New Jersey restaurants also made the list!
A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ
The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
Unique And Delicious Donut Shop Reveals Exciting New Store In Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
The Mouthwatering Monmouth County, NJ Italian Restaurants You Have to Try
We are blessed to have so many amazing Italian restaurants in Monmouth County. These are the spots where you never have a bad meal. These are the places that make you feel at home. What are the most popular Italian dishes?. We turned to Gerbasi Ristorante in The Bronx. This...
Wow! Look at this Million Dollar Home Right Here in Toms River, New Jersey
Ok, let's just dream for a bit, and let's say you had a million dollars to spend on a home, would you want beauty in Ocean County on the water? Well if so we may have an option for you and it's right along the Toms River. So this article...
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
New Jersey’s New State Park Will Be Made Up Of Nine Amazing Miles Of Abandoned Railroad Tracks
New Jersey is home to some fantastic state parks, and lush green areas and forests to visit. However, a newly proposed state park has my inner train enthusiast chugging with excitement. Interestingly enough, this proposed state park's main goal is to actually make parts of the state more accessible to...
100-year old water mains getting replaced in two New Jersey towns
🔵 New Jersey American Water replacing aging water mains in two Monmouth County towns. 🔵 Several neighborhoods in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach will see new water mains. 🔵 New Jersey American Water announces time frame for work to replace aging water mains in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach.
1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars
💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
The 13 Most Interesting Spots To Eat Lunch In Ocean County, NJ
It's an age-old question that for me at least is always met with the same answer. Smoked turkey and cheese on wheat toast with a little bit of spicy mustard, to remind my tastebuds to feel something. It's not the most interesting lunch, but it's my lunch. Let's say though,...
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing
Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0