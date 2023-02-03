Read full article on original website
Election worker charged with equipment tampering wants Kent County case tossed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – An attorney representing a man charged for allegedly tampering with a voting machine wants his client’s case dismissed because of a lack of evidence, court records show. A motion filed in Kent County Circuit Court last month requests a judge to dismiss the charges...
Ottawa County to review online commenting policies after backlash for taking down 500 comments
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — After a number of Ottawa County residents expressed discontent over how their online public comments are being handled, the county’s administrator and attorney will now review its online commenting policies. The issue was discussed Tuesday, Feb. 7, during the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners...
Diversity statement aimed at Ottawa County board adopted by Grand Haven council
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Grand Haven city officials have sent a pointed message criticizing Ottawa County’s dissolution of its diversity, equity and inclusion office and “reaffirming” the city’s own commitment to “welcoming” all people. The “Resolution Reaffirming the City of Grand Haven’s DEI...
WILX-TV
Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
No real threat found at Muskegon High School after fake 911 call about active shooter
MUSKEGON, MI – Police say Muskegon High School is safe after receiving a fake 911 call about an active shooter at the high school Tuesday morning. Muskegon High School is one of several Michigan school districts that were targeted by hoax call threats about fake active shooter situations on Tuesday. Similar threats were made across the state in Ann Arbor, Okemos, Battle Creek, Portage, Saginaw, Detroit and Jackson.
fox2detroit.com
DNA leads investigators to suspect in 2005 southwest Michigan rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect in a 2005 rape of a 14-year girl in southwest Michigan was caught recently thanks to DNA. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, of Kalamazoo, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and turned himself in last week. According to Michigan...
Only 7 U.S. schools train people to operate commercial ships. 1 is in Northern Michigan.
Zack Ferguson’s daily job includes looking up at the stars. Modern ships use GPS to navigate the waters, but mariners today also use the ancient method of celestial navigation – charting a path on paper based on star location – to double check they’re on course.
Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school
PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Man sentenced to prison for Planned Parenthood arson
KALAMAZOO, MI – Joshua Brereton walked into the federal courtroom, waving and smiling at family members. After he turned around in his chair to keep looking at loved ones, a toddler was heard saying, “Dad.”. Brereton, 26, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty...
Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
Grand Rapids looking to name street after late prominent pastor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders are looking to commemoratively designate a portion of city street after the beloved, late Bishop Dennis J. McMurray. On Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, city commissioners gave unanimous, initial approval setting a public hearing to consider commemoratively designating a stretch of 33rd Street as Bishop Dennis J. McMurray Way.
wkzo.com
Groups to rally at Pfizer Monday to protest reported vaccine experimentation
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Members of the Michigan State legislature, Michigan for Vaccine Choice, the Grand New Party PAC, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, and other groups will hold a rally Monday at the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo Monday. The groups claim that Pfizer is conducting experiments on COVID-19...
Marijuana shops among businesses targeted in rash of business break-ins
KENT COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies over the weekend investigated five business burglaries, including marijuana dispensaries, as a rash of break-ins continue in West Michigan. The burglaries happened at 4919 Town Center Drive SE in Cascade Township, where vape pens were stolen; 5450 Northland Drive NE in Plainfield...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
Families urged to send their kids to school Wednesday, Feb. 8, for Michigan count day
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Educators want students in the classroom every day of the school year, but Wednesday, Feb. 8 is an especially important day for kids to show up to school. This Wednesday is one of two annual count days in Michigan, when the state requires public schools to take an official tally of their student attendance numbers. That data is critical because each student who shows up on count day translates into how much per-pupil funding districts will receive the following year.
Kalamazoo buys 10 public safety vehicles; switches from Ford to Dodge
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a $423,740 purchase of 10 Dodge Durango public safety vehicles. At the Monday, Feb. 6, commission meeting, commissioners approved buying the vehicles from LaFontaine Dodge in Lansing, through the MiDeal Purchasing Program. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety maintains a fleet of...
“Man Beats Wife to Death with Wooden Leg” – the Haunting of Michigan Bell: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Man takes off wooden leg and beats wife to death. Film at eleven. That was part of the story as to why the old Michigan Bell Telephone Company building in downtown Grand Rapids is haunted…but what’s the truth? What’s the fiction?. The most circulated version says the...
‘Suburban dream, urban crisis’: Redlining’s affect on Grand Rapids’ Black community
The impact of redlining and scars of segregation are still visible in the city to this day.
Deputies arrest 3 after police chase, thefts from Amazon parking lot
KENT COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday, Feb. 5, arrested three suspects who allegedly broke into vehicles at Amazon Fulfillment Center before one of them led police on a pursuit. Just before 9 p.m., Amazon security reported thieves stealing from vehicles in the parking lot at 4500...
Emerging vintage retail corridor in Muskegon to get new plan from MSU students
MUSKEGON, MI – From antiques to bail bonds and window glass to trendy coffee, downtown Muskegon’s Pine Street is an eclectic collection of old and new that’s ready for a makeover. The Pine Street corridor, which also includes Muskegon County’s Hall of Justice, is the focus of...
