Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
No real threat found at Muskegon High School after fake 911 call about active shooter

MUSKEGON, MI – Police say Muskegon High School is safe after receiving a fake 911 call about an active shooter at the high school Tuesday morning. Muskegon High School is one of several Michigan school districts that were targeted by hoax call threats about fake active shooter situations on Tuesday. Similar threats were made across the state in Ann Arbor, Okemos, Battle Creek, Portage, Saginaw, Detroit and Jackson.
DNA leads investigators to suspect in 2005 southwest Michigan rape case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect in a 2005 rape of a 14-year girl in southwest Michigan was caught recently thanks to DNA. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, of Kalamazoo, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and turned himself in last week. According to Michigan...
Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school

PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
Grand Rapids looking to name street after late prominent pastor

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders are looking to commemoratively designate a portion of city street after the beloved, late Bishop Dennis J. McMurray. On Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, city commissioners gave unanimous, initial approval setting a public hearing to consider commemoratively designating a stretch of 33rd Street as Bishop Dennis J. McMurray Way.
Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
Families urged to send their kids to school Wednesday, Feb. 8, for Michigan count day

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Educators want students in the classroom every day of the school year, but Wednesday, Feb. 8 is an especially important day for kids to show up to school. This Wednesday is one of two annual count days in Michigan, when the state requires public schools to take an official tally of their student attendance numbers. That data is critical because each student who shows up on count day translates into how much per-pupil funding districts will receive the following year.
Kalamazoo buys 10 public safety vehicles; switches from Ford to Dodge

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a $423,740 purchase of 10 Dodge Durango public safety vehicles. At the Monday, Feb. 6, commission meeting, commissioners approved buying the vehicles from LaFontaine Dodge in Lansing, through the MiDeal Purchasing Program. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety maintains a fleet of...
