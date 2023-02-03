Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Super Bowl has rare matchup of top 2 regular-season teams
This year's Super Bowl features a rare matchup of the NFL’s top two teams from the regular season. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were the league's only 14-game winners, marking just the sixth time since the 1970 merger that the squads with sole possession of the two best records in the regular season met for the championship.
WVNews
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom. Morris, who played for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers...
WVNews
Super Bowl fun facts
Football fans are preparing for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (or Super Bowl 57 if you don’t use Roman numerals in your everyday life), a clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. You can count on plenty of sports book commercials and pre-game hoopla. Rihanna will...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Comments / 0