Channel 3000
Details released for Biden's visit to Madison area
MADISON, Wis. -- As President Joe Biden's visit to the Madison area approaches, more details about his visit are being publicly released. According to the White House press schedule for Wednesday publicly released on Tuesday night, the president will depart from the White House to Joint Base Andrews at approximately 9:55 a.m. eastern time, and then will depart to Madison from Joint Base Andrews at approximately 10:15 a.m. eastern time.
Channel 3000
Local leaders call on Biden administration to enact tougher clean car standards
MADISON, Wis. -- Local and state leaders called on President Biden's administration Tuesday to support a new round of stronger federal clean car standards from the Environmental Protection Agency. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and State Sen. Melissa Agard were among those calling for stricter standards for commercial vehicles, which they...
Channel 3000
Takeaways from Biden's State of the Union address
When President Joe Biden took to the House Chamber on Tuesday for his annual State of the Union address, his message was one of unadulterated optimism -- even in the face of open hostility. The spectacle of Biden smiling and offering a pointed riposte through multiple rounds of heckling from...
Channel 3000
Republicans repeatedly interrupt Biden during State of the Union address
Republicans repeatedly heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, ignoring the occasional shushes from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In moments throughout the address, Republicans in the House chamber shouted at Biden, protesting his approach to a wide range of issues such as immigration, Social Security and Medicare spending and the debt ceiling.
Channel 3000
Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: 'Finish the job'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden exhorted Republicans over and again Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address meant to reassure a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.
Channel 3000
READ: Full transcript of Biden's 2023 State of the Union address
President Joe Biden delivered his 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday. Here's his speech as prepared for delivery and released by the White House. Mr. Speaker. Madam Vice President. Our First Lady and Second Gentleman.
Channel 3000
Takeaways from the State of the Union: More conciliation than conflict
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State of the Union address tends to have a ritual rhythm. Grand entrance. Applause. Platitudes. Policies. Appeals for Unity, real or imagined. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. President Joe Biden checked those boxes,...
Channel 3000
Watch live: the State of the Union address
President Joe Biden is offering a reassuring assessment of the nation's condition rather than rolling out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address. He is declaring that America is “unbowed, unbroken” in the face of the pandemic and economic threats. He's appealing to Republicans...
Channel 3000
Channel 3000+ Throwback: Obama launches education plan in Madison
Channel 3000
