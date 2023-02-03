ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, IA

Webster County deputies make arrest in connection with mysterious death 6 years ago

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
The death of 51-year-old Donald E. Preston, whose body was found in a Webster County soybean field on Dec. 26, 2016, had been a mystery for more than six years. Now, the sheriff's office says it has found the man responsible.

A sheriff's news release said deputies arrested and charged Christopher Todd Johnson, 49, Feb. 2 in Cedar Rapids, as he was released from federal prison, where he'd served five years in connection with a guilty plea to a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The release said the evidence leading deputies to Johnson was gathered in numerous interviews and through lab work by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

It said Johnson had driven Preston around Webster County gravel roads on Dec. 20, 2016, before shooting him to in the head and abdomen and leaving him in the field.

Johnson was being held Friday in the Webster County Jail in Fort Dodge on $1 million cash bond.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

The Des Moines Register

