St. Georges basketball standout wins Week 9 Delaware Online Athlete of the Week vote

Congratulations to Jaeden Bull of St. Georges boys basketball, the Delaware Online Athlete of the Week for Week 9 of the winter season. The junior scored a combined 52 points in victories over Newark, Howard and Havre de Grace (Maryland).

Bull won an online vote over four other nominees. Check out next week’s nominees on Monday on Delaware Online and vote for your favorite. Voting is free and runs Monday through Thursday, with the weekly winner announced each Friday.

Submit Athlete of the Week nominations to high school sports reporter Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com or on Twitter @BradMyersTNJ