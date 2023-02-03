ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

St. Georges basketball standout wins Week 9 Delaware Online Athlete of the Week vote

By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4z5W_0kbs0LhM00

Congratulations to Jaeden Bull of St. Georges boys basketball, the Delaware Online Athlete of the Week for Week 9 of the winter season. The junior scored a combined 52 points in victories over Newark, Howard and Havre de Grace (Maryland).

Bull won an online vote over four other nominees. Check out next week’s nominees on Monday on Delaware Online and vote for your favorite. Voting is free and runs Monday through Thursday, with the weekly winner announced each Friday.

Submit Athlete of the Week nominations to high school sports reporter Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com or on Twitter @BradMyersTNJ

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy