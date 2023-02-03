Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Following an investigation into the mistaken euthanasia of a Pitt County woman’s dog, the shelter says they will be making some changes to their protocol. Destiny Daniels’s two-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on January 22 and put...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was arrested after deputies said he broke into a home and stood over a couple in bed with knives in his hands. Juan Mancera, Jr. has been charged with first-degree burglary and felony larceny. Pitt County deputies say just before 4:00 a.m....
WITN
Craven County revamps Crime Stoppers program
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community debuts the rebuild of its Crime Stoppers program in a social media post. Craven County Crime Stoppers introduced the new board, along with an insight into how the program works in a social media post on Sunday night. According to the Facebook post, Craven County Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that will rely on fundraisers and donations to pay tipsters.
WITN
Deputies searching for missing Nash County man
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in finding a missing man. Albert Stell II was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Monday. Nash County deputies said the 24-year-old man left walking from a home in the 6800 block of Racetrack Road, outside of Castalia, and hasn’t been seen since.
WITN
Onslow County Veteran event gives resources to homeless Veterans
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville hosted the annual Onslow County Veteran Stand Down Tuesday. The event is designed to provide resources and information for homeless and low-income Veterans in the community. This year, area Boy Scouts with Troop 81 put together 75 backpacks for...
WITN
Greenville Texas Roadhouse staff prepares to line dance in Dallas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A restaurant here in the east is making a name for itself, but not because of it’s food. Texas Roadhouse, here in Greenville, is one of 600 locations across the nation, and at every location, employees are taught to line dance. They do so every hour while working a shift and encourage those eating to join them.
WITN
Kinston Police to host community engagement event
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department will host a community engagement event today. The “Cops Listening Engaging and Responding,” or CLEAR, event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mitchell Wooten apartment complex. The event is a freeform discussion that allows community members to ask questions or voice concerns directly to their police department.
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
WITN
Teen charged in Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged in a shooting last month in Kinston where shots were fired into a home with people inside. Police said that Malachi McBride turned himself in today for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened back...
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
cbs17
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the...
WITN
Suspicious death of juvenile in Nashville under investigation
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 8-year-old taken to the hospital with severe injuries died. The sheriff’s office was notified around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that the juvenile was at the hospital. They say they were notified before they arrived that the child had died.
WITN
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
WITN
Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for volunteers to help within the office. Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to assist with fingerprinting services. Volunteers will provide fingerprinting services to civilians Monday through Friday for child care providers, foster parents, adoption,...
WITN
Nash County grandmother charged with murder in beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a grandmother and charged her with murder in the beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter. Deputies say that shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, they were notified that a juvenile was taken to the emergency room at Nash UNC Healthcare with severe injuries and was dead upon arrival.
cbs17
Shooting kills 1, injures 1 at Rocky Mount motel, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at the Executive Inn on Sunday night left one man dead and another injured. According to Rocky Mount police, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the motel at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd. There, they found a 58-year-old man and a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
WITN
Family speaks out after Pitt County deputy shoots dog; sheriffs office responds
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in the east is distraught after a Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed her dog in her front yard. Teshia Sykes says she yelled at two Pitt County deputies in her yard to not shoot her dog, Simba, who the Pitt County Sheriff’s office says was attacking a deputy’s K9.
cbs17
Wilson police investigating shooting in Walmart parking lot
WILSON, N,C, (WNCN) — Wilson police said there were no injuries after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Monday. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 1:05 p.m. outside the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road West, police said. Police told CBS 17 that a...
WITN
Investigation underway after deadly Nash County shooting
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where two people were shot Tuesday afternoon leaving one of them dead. The sheriff’s office says around 4:30 p.m., they responded to the report of a shooting on Johnston Road near U.S. 301 in Whitakers.
WITN
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released the name of a man shot and killed on a Bethel street Friday afternoon. Police Chief William Rhodes says 21-year-old Qua-Jhaun Callands was killed outside a home on West Moore Drive around 2:45 p.m. The man’s body was lying in the grass near...
Comments / 0