Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Artist Mayela Rodriguez Mines Her Family History to Inform Art Exhibit

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara invites community members to hear Mayela Rodriguez discuss how explorations of her family history led her to create an exhibition of photography, video, text, and installation art called Veins: Mining Family History Through Copper. The event is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 outdoors...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Earth, Sea, Sky Art Show/Sale to Benefit St. Mark’s in-the-Valley

The beauty of the Santa Ynez Valley and the Central Coast will be spotlighted in an art show and sale by artists Chris Chapman and John Iwerks that will benefit St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church. The exhibit will be Feb. 17-19 in St. Mark’s Stacy Hall, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
David G. Kronen of Santa Barbara, 1959-2022

David Gregory Kronen, 63, died in peace at his home in Hope Ranch on Dec. 30, 2022, after a brave and prolonged battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, an aggressive neuromuscular disorder. He transitioned to a better place while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Dave moved with...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Margo Ann ‘Peggy’ Kahler of Santa Barbara, 1940-2023

Margo Ann “Peggy” Kahler went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 29, 2023, peacefully in her sleep at 12:38 at Comforts of Home Senior Care. Peggy was born Nov. 25, 1940 at Abington Hospital in Abington, Pennsylvania, in Montgomery County. She grew up on Willow Brook Farm as the only daughter of Margaret H. White and Harry Lewis Kahler, (PhD. in chemistry).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
You Will Survive: Author’s Book Talk Offers Guide on How to Let Love Go

Chaucer’s will host an in-store book talk and signing with local author Cortney Warren, a psychologist and expert on love addiction, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Warren, of Montecito, will discuss her book “Letting Go of Your Ex,” which offers evidence-based skills and techniques grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help combat the overwhelming symptoms of love addiction.
MONTECITO, CA
Ray Estrada of Santa Barbara, 1952-2023

Raymond Estrada, Jr. died Feb. 3, 2023 in Santa Barbara after a short illness. He was 70. Ray was born on Dec. 21, 1952 to Melinda (Morentin) Byrd and Ray Estrada, Sr. in Oceanside, California, the third of four children. He grew up in Santa Ana, California, apart for three years when his family lived in Jacksonville, Florida, when his father was stationed there in the early 1960s with the United States Marine Corps.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Scholarship Opens Doors for Underserved, Activist-minded Students

In the breezeway that cuts through North Hall at UC Santa Barbara, a photo mural lines each side with scenes from a 1968 campus protest. Aiming to call attention to racism and unequal treatment of those who didn’t see themselves reflected in academia, 12 Black students barricaded themselves in the building.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Learn About Westmont Nursing Program

Westmont ASBN Nursing invites those who are interested to an information session, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Westmont Downtown Nursing Campus, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. During the event, participants will meet with program faculty and staff, tour the facilities, and ask questions relevant to the program,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Giancarlo Mercado of Los Angeles, 1964-2023

It is with great sadness, that we announce our dear Giancarlo Mercado passed away suddenly on 21 of January, 2023 at his home in Los Angeles. Born on 18 of August, 1964 in Los Angeles, Giancarlo received his bachelor of science degree in political science from UCLA; his MA in TESOL, and doctorate degree in educational leadership from CSUN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mel Davidson Receives Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award for Cate

When the goalkeeper for the Cate girls soccer team was unable to play in a match against Laguna Blanca, Mel Davidson didn’t hesitate in volunteering to step into the role. Davidson hadn’t played the position since the 6th grade, but she didn’t let that get in the way of doing what was necessary to help her team.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Job Fair for Positions in Education to be Held in Santa Maria

The second of two two countywide job fairs connecting residents to a range of open positions in the education field will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center, 708 S. Miller St., Santa Maria. The first...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Extends Deadline for Comments on Goals for City Council

The deadline has been extended through Friday, Feb. 10 to take the 2023-25 Goals and Budget Priorities Survey for the city of Lompoc. The community’s feedback will help guide future budget discussions and decisions made by Lompoc City Council. As of Monday, Feb. 6, the survey had garnered 300...
LOMPOC, CA

