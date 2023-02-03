Read full article on original website
‘A Comedy of Tenors’ Creates Musical Farce at Garvin Theatre
The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College will stage Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors,” directed by Katie Laris, March 1-18, in the Garvin Theatre, 900 block of Cliff Drive on SBCC’s West Campus. One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a...
Artist Mayela Rodriguez Mines Her Family History to Inform Art Exhibit
The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara invites community members to hear Mayela Rodriguez discuss how explorations of her family history led her to create an exhibition of photography, video, text, and installation art called Veins: Mining Family History Through Copper. The event is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 outdoors...
Age Has Its Privileges: Free Entry Days for Seniors at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
For the eighth consecutive, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering six free-admission days to seniors ages 60 and older. Last year, more than 1,370 seniors attended the Senior Days, a new record. The free days, which are made possible by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, include docent tours, talks about native plant,...
Earth, Sea, Sky Art Show/Sale to Benefit St. Mark’s in-the-Valley
The beauty of the Santa Ynez Valley and the Central Coast will be spotlighted in an art show and sale by artists Chris Chapman and John Iwerks that will benefit St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church. The exhibit will be Feb. 17-19 in St. Mark’s Stacy Hall, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los...
Santa Barbara International Film Festival Rolls Out Red Carpet Beginning Wednesday
The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival — which will feature 53 world premiere films and 78 U.S. premieres, as well as several celebrity tributes and industry panels — is nearly here. The film festival starts with the world premiere of its opening night film Miranda’s Victim at...
David G. Kronen of Santa Barbara, 1959-2022
David Gregory Kronen, 63, died in peace at his home in Hope Ranch on Dec. 30, 2022, after a brave and prolonged battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, an aggressive neuromuscular disorder. He transitioned to a better place while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Dave moved with...
Judy Foreman: Kate McHale Jensen Sews Up a New Market Making What’s Old New Again
While there are plenty of reasons to buy new clothes, one of today’s biggest fashion trends is to repurpose your existing wardrobe. It’s a great way to declutter your closet and be more sustainable and prudent. I recently paid a visit to one of Santa Barbara’s brightest entrepreneurial...
Margo Ann ‘Peggy’ Kahler of Santa Barbara, 1940-2023
Margo Ann “Peggy” Kahler went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 29, 2023, peacefully in her sleep at 12:38 at Comforts of Home Senior Care. Peggy was born Nov. 25, 1940 at Abington Hospital in Abington, Pennsylvania, in Montgomery County. She grew up on Willow Brook Farm as the only daughter of Margaret H. White and Harry Lewis Kahler, (PhD. in chemistry).
You Will Survive: Author’s Book Talk Offers Guide on How to Let Love Go
Chaucer’s will host an in-store book talk and signing with local author Cortney Warren, a psychologist and expert on love addiction, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Warren, of Montecito, will discuss her book “Letting Go of Your Ex,” which offers evidence-based skills and techniques grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help combat the overwhelming symptoms of love addiction.
Ray Estrada of Santa Barbara, 1952-2023
Raymond Estrada, Jr. died Feb. 3, 2023 in Santa Barbara after a short illness. He was 70. Ray was born on Dec. 21, 1952 to Melinda (Morentin) Byrd and Ray Estrada, Sr. in Oceanside, California, the third of four children. He grew up in Santa Ana, California, apart for three years when his family lived in Jacksonville, Florida, when his father was stationed there in the early 1960s with the United States Marine Corps.
Scholarship Opens Doors for Underserved, Activist-minded Students
In the breezeway that cuts through North Hall at UC Santa Barbara, a photo mural lines each side with scenes from a 1968 campus protest. Aiming to call attention to racism and unequal treatment of those who didn’t see themselves reflected in academia, 12 Black students barricaded themselves in the building.
Learn About Westmont Nursing Program
Westmont ASBN Nursing invites those who are interested to an information session, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Westmont Downtown Nursing Campus, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. During the event, participants will meet with program faculty and staff, tour the facilities, and ask questions relevant to the program,...
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Pays Tribute to Retired San Marcos AD Abe Jahadhmy
The Monday, Feb. 6 Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon featured a tribute to retired San Marcos High Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy by one of his former Royals soccer players and assistant coaches Ken Newendorp. Jahadhmy served as a coach and administrator at San Marcos for 35 years. Newendorp,...
Giancarlo Mercado of Los Angeles, 1964-2023
It is with great sadness, that we announce our dear Giancarlo Mercado passed away suddenly on 21 of January, 2023 at his home in Los Angeles. Born on 18 of August, 1964 in Los Angeles, Giancarlo received his bachelor of science degree in political science from UCLA; his MA in TESOL, and doctorate degree in educational leadership from CSUN.
Three Local Schools Recognized by State for Exemplary Arts Education
Three Santa Barbara County schools are being recognized for their arts programs as they receive the 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Award, for which 19 schools throughout the state were selected this year. This award is given to K-12 schools that offer at least three art disciplines during the regular...
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Steve Fort Breaks Down County Housing Element, Glen Annie Golf Club, La Cumbre Plaza
Senior Planner Steve Fort offers an expert view into Santa Barbara County’s proposed housing sites, and talks the benefits of a La Cumbre Plaza specific plan, and the role the California Coastal Commission plays in the housing conversation, in the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina.
Mel Davidson Receives Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award for Cate
When the goalkeeper for the Cate girls soccer team was unable to play in a match against Laguna Blanca, Mel Davidson didn’t hesitate in volunteering to step into the role. Davidson hadn’t played the position since the 6th grade, but she didn’t let that get in the way of doing what was necessary to help her team.
Job Fair for Positions in Education to be Held in Santa Maria
The second of two two countywide job fairs connecting residents to a range of open positions in the education field will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center, 708 S. Miller St., Santa Maria. The first...
Lompoc Extends Deadline for Comments on Goals for City Council
The deadline has been extended through Friday, Feb. 10 to take the 2023-25 Goals and Budget Priorities Survey for the city of Lompoc. The community’s feedback will help guide future budget discussions and decisions made by Lompoc City Council. As of Monday, Feb. 6, the survey had garnered 300...
Santa Barbara Wrestlers Win 5 Channel League Titles, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos Take 2 Apiece
Santa Barbara High’s wrestling program added another milestone to its history-making season at the Channel League Championships on Saturday at Rio Mesa. The Dons led the local teams in individual champions with five and qualified 11 for next weekend’s CIF Championships. Dos Pueblos and San Marcos each had...
