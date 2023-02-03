ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Emailing error causes former Blue Cross Blue Shield customers to receive claims

By Joseph Choi
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAInJ_0kbrzp6H00

(The Hill) — Many former customers of Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) health plans woke up on Friday to discover they had been notified of insurance claims despite not being covered by the provider for some time, causing concerns that a security breach could have leaked customer information.

Several people on social media on Friday reported receiving insurance claim notifications from Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the licensee for BCBS in five states: Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. The last time these former customers reported being covered by HCSC ranged from some months to years.

Some expressed concerns that these erroneous emails were phishing attempts while others were simply confused by the sudden notification so long after they had been covered by BCBS.

Copies of the claims shared online showed that the claims were reported to be recent and some former customers reported receiving more than one claim.

Living near a ‘food swamp’ could raise stroke risk in adults 50 and older: research

“I have two claim notifications on insurance I haven’t had/used in 9 months & their login website is down this morning to ask anybody why,” one former customer wrote on Twitter . “I’m not sure if it makes me feel better or worse that others are having the same problem. Data breach? Personal information compromised?”

HCSC said in a statement to The Hill, however, that the notifications these individuals received were due to an error within the company and were not indicative of a security issue.

“Starting on Feb. 2, we sent claims notification emails to some current and former members in error. Those emails generated high traffic into Customer Service and our member-facing site and app, which has created longer hold times and sluggish service,” an HCSC spokesperson told The Hill.

“We have completed our review, and we have no evidence that these system issues are due to malicious cyber threat activity. We are also not aware of any improper disclosure of personal health information,” they added. “Members do not need to take any action.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 40

nunya bidness 007
4d ago

I bet this came from a test system , and a developer forgot to disable notifications. this happened before, and all customers were called dummy user. it happens where you use cheap devs out of India.

Reply
4
Valerie
4d ago

I got 4 emails and I don't have this insurance but my son does but he didn't put in any claims

Reply
7
Guest
4d ago

Blue Cross Blue Shield is such a lousy insurance.

Reply(8)
13
Related
CBS DFW

Federal program that helps millions pay for internet access is plagued with fraud and complaints

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal program that helps millions of low-income families connect to the internet has been plagued with fraud and complaints, according to government records.While the idea of "internet for all" has largely been supported by both Democrats and Republicans, lawmakers are demanding answers from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) after a new report from the non-partisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) found the program lacks protections from fraud. "The results of GAO's findings reveal that the FCC's (Affordable Connectivity Program) is subject to massive waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars," said Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in a joint statement with fellow Republican...
DALLAS, TX
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors

(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
RIVERDALE, IA
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
DC News Now

Businesses worried about enterprise program bill changes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland’s enterprise zone program provides major tax incentives to companies in the state’s struggling communities, including Washington County. “You have the counties that don’t need it that are good as far as stable as far as jobs and as far as money coming in, but you have our […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
WCNC

Earthquake risks in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. More than 2,700 people have been killed. About 20,000 earthquakes occur annually around the globe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s approximately 55 earthquakes per day worldwide. Despite the history of deadly earthquakes in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

OK voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana

NORTHEAST OKLA. – The approval of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters in next month’s special election could bring a windfall of millions of tax dollars into the state’s coffers over the next five years – but at what cost?. Oklahoma State Question 820 which legalizes recreational...
KRQE News 13

2 Senate bills tackle New Mexico nurse shortage

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is short more than 6,500 nurses. For most of the state, there’s an average of one mental health counselor for every thousand people. Monday, the Senate Education Committee discussed two bills to fix that problem. One bill would give the Higher Education Department $100,000 to conduct a feasibility study to […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
wlip.com

Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration

(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Bipartisan New Mexico bill would make firearm straw purchases a state felony

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, are pushing for a tougher gun law in the state. The governor and Lane are supporting House Bill 306. It is a bill that would prohibit so-called “straw purchases” of firearms; it would make this practice a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The bill...
NEW MEXICO STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

44K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy