Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board sends letter to DeSantis about his decision to block AP African American studies course

MIAMI - Behind the front door of a building on NW 2nd Avenue in Overtown there is a lot of history. The lonely little building, bricked and boarded up, is owned by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. "It has a long way to go. The building has been designated historic by the City of Miami. Right now we are in the permitting process with the city of Miami," said Overtown CRA director James McQueen. Embossed in stucco high on the front facade of the brick structure is the name Thomas. It is here where Lawson Thomas practiced law until...

MIAMI, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO