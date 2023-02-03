ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board sends letter to DeSantis about his decision to block AP African American studies course

By Jeff Lennox
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago
Comments / 55

UnFamous
4d ago

Politics has no place in determining school curriculum,” said Pierre Rutledge, Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board chair.Then why does he cling to the federal department of education like it’s a lifeline?

harri kunt
4d ago

did they ask the Miami Dade White Affairs advisory board of their opinion?

Whynot
4d ago

Is there a Miami Dade White affairs advisory board?

