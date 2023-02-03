SUGAR LAND, Texas -- The Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land, TX opened its doors in October of 2009 but the history of the building dates back more than 80 years. It opened in 1939 as part of the Texas State Prison Farm System. It would house inmates for the next 30 years closing in 1969. After the prison was shuttered, the building would be used for storage for next few decades. In 2003 the building designated as a Recorded Texas Historical Landmark.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO