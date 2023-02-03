Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Yoerg Brewing Company (1849 - 1952)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Vikings Blasted for Not Hiring Ejiro Evero. But Why?
The Minnesota Vikings need a defensive coordinator for 2023 after moving on from Ed Donatell on January 19th. Donatell’s defense ranked sixth-worst in the NFL per defensive efficiency in 2022, and head coach Kevin O’Connell decided to veer in a different direction. Since Donatell’s departure, O’Connell has interviewed...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings Called Fit for QB Prospect
The Vikings are set at quarterback as long as Kirk Cousins is on the team. While some want to see some fresh blood at the position, it has to be noted that starting a solid veteran is not a bad position to be in, especially when the passer is as reliable as Cousins.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Brian Flores Will Have 1 Enormous Item on To-Do List
The Minnesota Vikings hired Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores as the next defensive coordinator after searching for Ed Donatell’s replacement for a little over two weeks. Flores will, of course, be asked to rectify the Vikings underwhelming 2022 defense that ranked sixth-worst per efficiency metrics, third-worst via points...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings May Have New but Familiar RB Leading the Way in 2023
The 2023 Minnesota Vikings, in many ways, will feel like the new-look Vikings as many longtime veterans will depart, and oodles of free agents will test the open market. Vikings May Have New but Familiar RB Leading the Way in 2023. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah must also make decisions on...
Vikings Might Pounce on Popular NFL Trend
At a moment that was never formally announced, the NFL deviated from running backs as the focal point of offenses. The days of Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes, and Adrian Peterson seemed to vanish without ceremony, as franchises said “no thanks” to expensive running backs while pivoting away from rushing the football, in general.
Rick Spielman Caused a Delay on Vikings DC Search
The Minnesota Vikings had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the 2022 season. It was the main reason for the unexpected and early playoff exit. The good news? The Vikings leadership had no option but to take drastic steps. Their first action was parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
All the Results from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s 11 Trades
The Minnesota Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah 375 days ago after cutting ties with former general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer. So far, the Vikings bossman has conducted 11 trades, doing business with the following teams:. Cleveland Browns. Detroit Lions (twice) Green Bay Packers. Houston Texans. Indianapolis Colts.
Vikings Hire New Defensive Coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings had to take action after firing their defensive coordinator once the season ended. His defense was the biggest reason for the unexpected early playoff exit against the Giants. Ed Donatell was with the team for only one season before he was let go. The search for a...
Latest ESPN 2023 Mock Draft Is a Bit Strange for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, capping a defensive coordinator search that lasted over two weeks. Flores will hope to flip the Vikings underperforming defense in one offseason, as the group ranked near the bottom of the NFL in various meaningful metrics. To do...
The 1 Fascinating Fact about the City of Minneapolis and the Super Bowl
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t been to a Super Bowl in 46 years, and that factoid is well-documented, especially by non-Vikings-fans. The commentary usually involves unoriginal “trophy case” jokes. But the city of Minneapolis does own one fascinating claim to fame — Minneapolis is the only “cold weather”...
What Should You Expect from Brian Flores in Minnesota?
After the Minnesota Vikings saw a potential defensive coordinator fit in Ejiro Evero go to the Carolina Panthers, it seemed they might be left without their top options. However, Brian Flores accepted the job alongside Kevin O’Connell, and the defense instantly improved. Now, what will that look like next season?
It’s Flores or Bust for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have needed a new defensive coordinator since roughly Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Despite an offensive-minded head coach in Kevin O’Connell, nothing could overcome the ineptitude shown by Ed Donatell or the defensive results. Now with options dwindling, it’s Brian Flores or bust for the Vikings.
Vikings Need to Extend Contract of Pro Bowler
The Minnesota Vikings must take care of many contracts in the 2023 offseason. A handful of starters are set to enter free agency. Center Garrett Bradbury, cornerback Patrick Peterson, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson are the top names to watch. In addition to the free agents, the team has multiple...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0