VikingsTerritory

Vikings Blasted for Not Hiring Ejiro Evero. But Why?

The Minnesota Vikings need a defensive coordinator for 2023 after moving on from Ed Donatell on January 19th. Donatell’s defense ranked sixth-worst in the NFL per defensive efficiency in 2022, and head coach Kevin O’Connell decided to veer in a different direction. Since Donatell’s departure, O’Connell has interviewed...
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Called Fit for QB Prospect

The Vikings are set at quarterback as long as Kirk Cousins is on the team. While some want to see some fresh blood at the position, it has to be noted that starting a solid veteran is not a bad position to be in, especially when the passer is as reliable as Cousins.
VikingsTerritory

Brian Flores Will Have 1 Enormous Item on To-Do List

The Minnesota Vikings hired Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores as the next defensive coordinator after searching for Ed Donatell’s replacement for a little over two weeks. Flores will, of course, be asked to rectify the Vikings underwhelming 2022 defense that ranked sixth-worst per efficiency metrics, third-worst via points...
The Comeback

Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update

The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Might Pounce on Popular NFL Trend

At a moment that was never formally announced, the NFL deviated from running backs as the focal point of offenses. The days of Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes, and Adrian Peterson seemed to vanish without ceremony, as franchises said “no thanks” to expensive running backs while pivoting away from rushing the football, in general.
VikingsTerritory

Rick Spielman Caused a Delay on Vikings DC Search

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the 2022 season. It was the main reason for the unexpected and early playoff exit. The good news? The Vikings leadership had no option but to take drastic steps. Their first action was parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
VikingsTerritory

All the Results from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s 11 Trades

The Minnesota Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah 375 days ago after cutting ties with former general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer. So far, the Vikings bossman has conducted 11 trades, doing business with the following teams:. Cleveland Browns. Detroit Lions (twice) Green Bay Packers. Houston Texans. Indianapolis Colts.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Hire New Defensive Coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings had to take action after firing their defensive coordinator once the season ended. His defense was the biggest reason for the unexpected early playoff exit against the Giants. Ed Donatell was with the team for only one season before he was let go. The search for a...
VikingsTerritory

What Should You Expect from Brian Flores in Minnesota?

After the Minnesota Vikings saw a potential defensive coordinator fit in Ejiro Evero go to the Carolina Panthers, it seemed they might be left without their top options. However, Brian Flores accepted the job alongside Kevin O’Connell, and the defense instantly improved. Now, what will that look like next season?
VikingsTerritory

It’s Flores or Bust for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have needed a new defensive coordinator since roughly Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Despite an offensive-minded head coach in Kevin O’Connell, nothing could overcome the ineptitude shown by Ed Donatell or the defensive results. Now with options dwindling, it’s Brian Flores or bust for the Vikings.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Need to Extend Contract of Pro Bowler

The Minnesota Vikings must take care of many contracts in the 2023 offseason. A handful of starters are set to enter free agency. Center Garrett Bradbury, cornerback Patrick Peterson, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson are the top names to watch. In addition to the free agents, the team has multiple...
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

