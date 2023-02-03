ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Majority of Americans support a widespread ban of tobacco products: CDC study

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Ebgi_0kbryS1t00

A majority of U.S. adults support a widespread ban on tobacco products and other steps to limit tobacco use, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The study released Thursday found 57.3 percent of respondents would support prohibiting the sale of all tobacco products, while 62.3 percent support banning the sale of all menthol cigarettes. The researchers used data from a web panel survey of adults in the United States who were randomly recruited by mail.

Participants were asked to what extent they would support a policy to prohibit the sale of menthol cigarettes and one to prohibit the sale of all tobacco products, with response options as “strongly support,” “somewhat support,” “somewhat oppose” and “strongly oppose.”

Those who picked the first two were considered to support the policy, while those who chose the latter two were considered to oppose it.

Researchers found some differences in support for banning all tobacco products based on demographics.

Just more than half of men said they support banning the products, while 60 percent of women said they do. About 55 percent of non-Hispanic whites said they support a ban, but more than 60 percent of all other racial groups said they support one.

A quarter of current cigarette users said they would support banning the sale of all tobacco products, while more than 60 percent of non-users said they would.

The CDC said in its analysis that the findings are consistent with previous research that found populations that have historically been targeted with unjust marketing and have high levels of menthol cigarette use strongly support banning them.

More than 60 percent of non-Hispanic Black participants said they support a ban on the menthol cigarettes.

The CDC said it did not find major differences in support for banning menthol cigarettes based on race or ethnicity, demonstrating broad support for it.

The Food and Drug Administration proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars following a public debate over them last year.

The researchers noted that the survey is not representative of the U.S. population as a whole, but was weighted to match the proportions from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

The tobacco survey was conducted in 2021 among 6,455 adults. Researchers calculated a 95 percent confidence interval, the chance that the true number will fall between two values, for each figure.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 27

Titan 17
4d ago

If we would switch tobacco for cannabis (weed) then the world would be a happier, safer, healthier, and better world who's with me on this.

Reply(1)
5
F*ck Sensitivity
4d ago

Meh, just keep it legal, if people are stupid enough to spend their paycheck on smokes and everything else, let them. It’s their money, let them spend it how they want. And if kids are stupid enough to get their hands in it, that’s their fault, not the industry’s.

Reply(5)
3
Davey Streb
4d ago

6400 adults means 380 million support it 🤣🤣🤣🤣. what a joke. im sure they got a broad range and demographics 64000 seems more legit

Reply(3)
2
Related
msn.com

WHO, CDC Study: Vast Majority of COVID-19 Deaths Among Adults Aged 60 and Older

More than 80% of COVID-19 global deaths during the first two years of the pandemic were among people aged 60 and older, according to a new study from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The trend held true across countries of all economic backgrounds,...
CNET

Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk

Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
msn.com

The CDC has abandoned pain patients. Its new opioids guidelines are all for show.

How many innocent lives must be harmed before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes course on prescription opioids? The CDC recently released opioid guidelines, a recommendation for physician prescribing practices, and an update to the original 2016 document, which wrongheadedly attempted – and failed – to solve the opioid crisis by preventing physicians from prescribing pain medication to patients.
The Hill

Ohio officials declare measles outbreak over

A measles outbreak in Ohio that infected at least 85 children since October is now over, state health officials declared on Sunday. Most of the children who were infected with measles were unvaccinated, and as of Friday, 36 of the total infected needed to be hospitalized, according to Columbus Public Health. Most of the cases…
OHIO STATE
Popular Science

The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says

It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
Ars Technica

Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US

The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

After-hours work emails are facing more legal restrictions

The pandemic-driven shift to remote work has blurred the line between employees' professional and personal lives, making it harder for workers to disconnect after hours. But a spate of new legislation across the globe is popping up to counteract this erosion of boundaries.In Kenya, for example, the Employment (Amendment) Bill would give workers "the right to disconnect" after working hours. "Where an employer contacts an employee during the period when there is no mutually agreed out-of-work hours, the employee — (a) shall not be obliged to respond and shall have the right to disconnect; and (b) may choose to respond, for...
AOL Corp

What Is Norovirus, the Contagious Stomach and Intestinal Virus Spreading Right Now?

Norovirus cases are increasing across the country. The virus causes intense vomiting and diarrhea. Careful hand washing is important for prevention. This winter has seen huge waves of illnesses like RSV and the flu. Now, there’s another virus making the rounds—and it’s not pretty. Cases of norovirus are surging in the U.S., according to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), with a massive uptick in positive tests for the virus happening since late January 2023.
Washington Examiner

The public deserves answers about COVID

As an ER doctor, I treated thousands of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. I had a front-line view of the struggles of hardworking families and the heroism of my fellow doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. I also saw our federal government jump into action with the best of intentions, only to get tangled in a mess of mandates, censorship, and faulty science.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

877K+
Followers
95K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy