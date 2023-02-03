Read full article on original website
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyMichigan State
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Confessed dealer found guilty of providing drugs, but not dose that killed man
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A confessed dealer on trial for providing a fatal dose of heroin to one of his customers has been found guilty of providing the victim’s drugs, but not the dose that killed him. Brian Nathan George was found guilty by jury Thursday, Feb. 2,...
Police suspect murder-suicide after 2 people found fatally shot in Taylor home
Two people are dead following an overnight shooting inside a home in Taylor on Tuesday in what police believe is a murder-suicide. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reported live from the scene on Wick Road near Telegraph in Taylor
Men arrested for breaking into hundreds of vehicles, stealing 25 cars across Metro Detroit in months-long crime spree
Three men are facing a long list of charges for allegedly stealing more than two dozen cars and stealing items from hundreds of other vehicles in multiple Metro Detroit communities in what police are calling a months-long crime spree.
Morning Sun
3 charged for months-long crime spree in metro Detroit
An extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement groups has led to several felony charges against three men in connection with more than 25 vehicle thefts and a massive number of other property thefts including handguns from across the metro Detroit area. Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 29, and Samuel Bender,...
Suspect climbs into backseat of SUV, shoots and kills driver
An unidentified suspect slipped into the backseat of an SUV, shot the driver and escaped on foot Sunday night, leaving law enforcement to investigate the unusual incident.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities investigating the triple murder of three men who were found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park last week after their disappearance say the investigation was not random. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have...
Police looking for man who shot Pontiac Boost Mobile employee after robbing cash register
A man is on the run after allegedly robbing and shooting a Boost Mobile clerk in Pontiac over the weekend. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for tips that help them solve the case.
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old girl records video threat with kitchen knife to classmate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A video of a 9-year-old girl who recorded herself with a large kitchen knife describing how she was going to hurt a classmate, caught the attention of the district and police. "Here is what I am going to do with you," says the girl, then swiping...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘How you could take someone’s life is unthinkable,” Police investigate murder-suicide in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. – For the second time in just 48 hours, police in Metro Detroit are investigating a possible murder-suicide. This time it’s at a home in Taylor. Police there say they found a man and woman both dead from gunshot wounds. This one is absolutely gut-wrenching. Police...
Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer
Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
americanmilitarynews.com
MSP: Speeding Macomb County driver had a loaded submachine gun on his lap
A 21-year-old Macomb County man who was pulled over for speeding Tuesday night spent the evening in jail after police found loaded weapons in his car, according to Michigan State Police. “It is unclear what the drivers intentions were with the weapons,” MSP said in a statement. State Police...
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
Police investigating "suspicious deaths" of man and woman in Shelby Township
An investigation is underway in Macomb County’s Shelby Township on Monday, into what police are calling “suspicious deaths” near Stony Creek Metro Park, on Mesa Drive.
Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith released from federal prison
Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was released from a federal prison in Indiana, where he served seven months for stealing money from his campaign fund. Smith was transferred Jan. 31 from Federal Correctional Institute Terre Haute's adjacent minimum security satellite camp to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prison's Detroit Residential Reentry Management Office, spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone wrote in an email Monday to the Free Press.
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police said man kills girlfriend, self after she said she wanted to end relationship
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a 21-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend were both found dead Monday night. Officers were called to a home for a welfare check Monday night when they were greeted by the homeowner. Once inside, they found the two bodies with gunshot wounds.
fox2detroit.com
Family frustrated in investigation into murder of three rappers in Detroit
More than two weeks ago, Montoya Givens, Armani Kelly, and Dante Wicker were last seen heading to a rap performance. It would be almost two weeks before their remains were found - and authorities have remained tightlipped about the investigation.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man arrested in Troy uses ‘Hey Siri’ from back of cop car to reach his phone in front, set up alibi
TROY, Mich. – A man who was arrested outside a Troy school and placed in the back of an empty cop car used the “Hey Siri” feature to make calls and get his story straight with others while his cellphone was in the front seat out of reach, police said.
Mom of 5 leaves home after squatter removal service threatens prosecution
Jessica Coleman said her new landlord hired a squatter removal service, despite her being a holdover tenant with a previous signed lease
Men accused of stealing more than 25 vehicles from across metro Detroit
Bloomfield Township police say three men have been charged in connection to hundreds of property thefts and over 25 stolen vehicles from metro Detroit.
