Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Historical Commission OKs Two Multifamily Demos
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday approved the demolition of two multi-family properties: 18-41 Cherry St. and 42 Gilbert St. The more than 100-year-old Cherry Street property sustained serious damage from a neighboring fire that destroyed a 12-unit home last year. From the street, the left side...
westernmassnews.com
STCC offering free dental services for February and March
Fire crews responding to dozen of burst pipe calls after frigid weekend. We stopped by the Holyoke Fire Department, where crews told us that they have been working tirelessly since Saturday, dealing with water-related calls. Updated: 6 hours ago. All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and...
The Place 2 Be restaurant to host drag queen shows in Springfield, Connecticut
For a restaurant that boasts towering 50-ounce mimosas and neon signage with cheeky phrases like, “Go Bottomless,” the addition of drag queens at The Place 2 Be to its already-Instagrammable vibe is an obvious choice for its location in Springfield, according to restaurant manager Kevin Garrido. The restaurant,...
Riverside Park and Speedway: Vintage photos from Western Massachusetts
Riverside Park in Agawam, Massachusetts, was a gathering spot for fun as far back as the late 19th century when it was known as Riverside Grove (and Gallup’s Grove before that). Henry J. Perkins transformed the picnic grove into an amusement park more than 100 years ago with the...
thisweekinworcester.com
WCAC, City of Worcester Hosting Youth Resume Workshops
WORCESTER - The Worcester Community Action Council and the City of Worcester are hosting Youth Resume and Cover Letter Workshops starting Feb. 16. The workshops are being held every Thursday and Friday from 3 PM to 4 PM at WCAC on the 5th floor at 18 Chestnut St. in downtown Worcester.
Springfield mayoral candidate Jesse Lederman plans to focus on neighborhood quality, re-envision economic development if elected
SPRINGFIELD — Addressing issues around the neighborhood quality of life, re-envisioning economic development opportunities for working families and developing an education system that benefits both students and educators are a few of the goals Jesse Lederman said he plans to address if elected as Springfield’s next mayor. Lederman,...
Springfield city councilor Jesse Lederman announces mayoral run
Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman announced on Tuesday that he’s running for Mayor of Springfield.
Developers withdraw zone change petition for upscale apartments in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Pyramid Company of Holyoke Inc. and Sterling Developers withdrew their zone change application for a 17.6-acre parcel they considered for an apartment complex before the Town Council was set to vote on the matter on Monday evening. The effort to rezone 711 Whitney Ave. has...
Easthampton State of the City address by Mayor Nicole LaChapelle
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle released her annual State of the City Address.
iBerkshires.com
Homeless Committee Hears Data on Unsheltered Pittsfield Students
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Public Schools has around 50 homeless students this school year, with many living in shelters. Deputy Superintendent Marissa Mendoza informed the Homelessness Advisory Committee about the unsheltered school-aged population last week. "It's important to just kind of keep in mind of who is identified as...
Bus driver promoted to COO of Peter Pan Bus Lines, several new leaders announced
Several promotions were announced at Peter Pan Bus Lines, including a bus driver becoming a chief operating officer.
Public comment open on Holyoke community block grant funding
HOLYOKE — The Office of Community Development held a public hearing about Community Development Block Grants and HOME Investment Partnership Grants. The online hearing held Tuesday morning drew no attendees, but public comment remains open. Alicia M. Zoeller, the city’s Community Development director, said the housing and community grants...
Nana’s Kitchen reopens in Westfield with guest chef, Cajun, Creole spice
WESTFIELD — Nana’s Kitchen re-opened on School Street this week with a new menu sure to bring a little spice to downtown Westfield. Owner Wendy Orszulak has reinvented Nana’s Kitchen, specializing in Cajun and Creole food, which she said fills a void in the city’s cuisine. To make this happen, she teamed up with North Carolina Chef Trevis Gilmore. At first glance, the two may seem like an unlikely pairing, but when you hear their stories, they make perfect sense.
westernmassnews.com
8 people displaced following Westfield fire
All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and a museum in Holyoke began showing a poster exhibit on Monday that talked about what the Jim Crow era was like both nationally and locally. A local college is offering free dental services to people in the community for...
Eastern States Exposition hosts Great Barrington Kennel Club Dog Show
It was a tail-wagging time at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield this weekend, as hundreds of dogs competed in the Great Barrington Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show.
Single family residence sells in Hadley for $675,000
Maureen Humpage and Arielle Jessop humpage acquired the property at 8 Sunrise Drive, Hadley, from Mark Lively and Collyn Lively on Jan. 20, 2023, for $675,000 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These...
Mayor Sarno on Springfield Gardens properties, “I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”
Mayor Sarno issued a statement after 25 families were forced out of their homes after a massive fire in the North End of Springfield last month.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. There were 24 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 880-square-foot home on Station Road in Amherst that sold for $380,000.
Sale closed in Belchertown: $415,000 for a three-bedroom home
Brian Huyler acquired the property at 28 Alden Avenue, Belchertown, from Lihui Tan on Jan. 17, 2023, for $415,000 which represents a price per square foot of $163. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 64,904 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. There were 179 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,160-square-foot home on Patriots Road in Templeton that sold for $417,500.
MassLive.com
