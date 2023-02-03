ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Historical Commission OKs Two Multifamily Demos

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday approved the demolition of two multi-family properties: 18-41 Cherry St. and 42 Gilbert St. The more than 100-year-old Cherry Street property sustained serious damage from a neighboring fire that destroyed a 12-unit home last year. From the street, the left side...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

STCC offering free dental services for February and March

Fire crews responding to dozen of burst pipe calls after frigid weekend. We stopped by the Holyoke Fire Department, where crews told us that they have been working tirelessly since Saturday, dealing with water-related calls. Updated: 6 hours ago. All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and...
HOLYOKE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

WCAC, City of Worcester Hosting Youth Resume Workshops

WORCESTER - The Worcester Community Action Council and the City of Worcester are hosting Youth Resume and Cover Letter Workshops starting Feb. 16. The workshops are being held every Thursday and Friday from 3 PM to 4 PM at WCAC on the 5th floor at 18 Chestnut St. in downtown Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield mayoral candidate Jesse Lederman plans to focus on neighborhood quality, re-envision economic development if elected

SPRINGFIELD — Addressing issues around the neighborhood quality of life, re-envisioning economic development opportunities for working families and developing an education system that benefits both students and educators are a few of the goals Jesse Lederman said he plans to address if elected as Springfield’s next mayor. Lederman,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Homeless Committee Hears Data on Unsheltered Pittsfield Students

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Public Schools has around 50 homeless students this school year, with many living in shelters. Deputy Superintendent Marissa Mendoza informed the Homelessness Advisory Committee about the unsheltered school-aged population last week. "It's important to just kind of keep in mind of who is identified as...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Public comment open on Holyoke community block grant funding

HOLYOKE — The Office of Community Development held a public hearing about Community Development Block Grants and HOME Investment Partnership Grants. The online hearing held Tuesday morning drew no attendees, but public comment remains open. Alicia M. Zoeller, the city’s Community Development director, said the housing and community grants...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Nana’s Kitchen reopens in Westfield with guest chef, Cajun, Creole spice

WESTFIELD — Nana’s Kitchen re-opened on School Street this week with a new menu sure to bring a little spice to downtown Westfield. Owner Wendy Orszulak has reinvented Nana’s Kitchen, specializing in Cajun and Creole food, which she said fills a void in the city’s cuisine. To make this happen, she teamed up with North Carolina Chef Trevis Gilmore. At first glance, the two may seem like an unlikely pairing, but when you hear their stories, they make perfect sense.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

8 people displaced following Westfield fire

All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and a museum in Holyoke began showing a poster exhibit on Monday that talked about what the Jim Crow era was like both nationally and locally. A local college is offering free dental services to people in the community for...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Hadley for $675,000

Maureen Humpage and Arielle Jessop humpage acquired the property at 8 Sunrise Drive, Hadley, from Mark Lively and Collyn Lively on Jan. 20, 2023, for $675,000 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These...
HADLEY, MA
