Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
Oil Rises as Saudi Issues Price Hike to Asia
Oil jumped the most since early November as investors grew more confident in China’s demand outlook. The more-than-three dollar boost to West Texas Intermediate on Tuesday followed on the heels of Saudi Aramco increasing most of its official selling prices for shipments to Asia in March. Oil’s rally accelerated late in the session as Wall Street investors responded positively to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments Tuesday.
Oil Market Is In A State of Flux
One of Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators takes a look at U.S. Energy Information Administration data, trader reaction, and what's needed to get Brent to the $90 mark. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
Oil Rises from One Month Low
Oil settled higher after slipping to the lowest intraday since early December with technical indicators signaling the commodity was oversold. West Texas Intermediate managed to achieve its first positive finish in four sessions. Rising crude inventories left the market vulnerable to a downshift in broader sentiment, briefly pushing oil prices below the lower Bollinger band. Crossing the bottom band is a technical signal that indicates an oversold threshold has been breached, prompting traders to throttle back selling.
Modi Says India Can Add Oil and Gas While It Chases Green Goal
India is planning for an expansion of its oil and gas sectors even as it aims to hit net-zero by 2070. India, the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is planning for an expansion of its oil and gas sectors even as it aims to hit net-zero by 2070. The nation intends...
Keppel Posts Net Profit Slip In FY2022
Keppel Corporation posted a net profit of $700.7 million for the financial year 2022, 9 percent down on FY2021. — Keppel Corporation posted a net profit of $700.7 million (S$927 million) for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. The results have been bolstered by Asset Management and Energy & Environment segments, with the former reporting $235 million (S$311 million) net profit for the period. However, this was still 9 percent below the figures posted in FY2021.
What Would War-End Mean for Global Oil and Gas?
The end of the war in Ukraine would reduce pressure on Western governments to continue expanding sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas sector. That’s according to Matthew Bey, a Senior Global Analyst at risk intelligence company RANE, who outlined that a war-end could also result in some sanctions, including the price cap on Russian crude oil and price cap on Russian oil products, “being relaxed, allowing Russia to sell its oil at near market levels”.
Stock Buybacks Race To Record $132 Billion Start
In the first month of 2023, announced buybacks more than tripled to $132Bn from a year ago, reaching the highest total ever to start a year. — President Joe Biden dislikes them. The taxman is coming after them. And Wall Street strategists warn the boom won’t last. Yet against all odds, Corporate America continues to splurge on its own shares — a force that has fueled the new year rally.
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecast. — Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecast in a new report, which was sent to Rigzone recently. The company sees Brent crude oil...
Golar LNG Agrees To Acquire NFE Stake In FLNG Hilli
Golar LNG will acquire New Fortress Energy's stake in FLNG Hilli for $100 million in cash and 4.1 million shares in NFE. — Golar LNG has set its sights on acquiring the stake New Fortress Energy holds in FLNG Hilli. According to the agreement, Golar LNG will acquire NFE’s ownership stake in exchange for $100 million in cash and its remaining 4.1 million shares in NFE, meaning the company will have no remaining shareholding in NFE.
Next Steps Following US Pacific Wind Leasing Round
California held its first offshore wind leasing round in December, but prices paid in the round came nowhere close to the New York Bight lease round. — California held its first offshore wind leasing round – Pacific Wind – in December, but prices paid in the round came nowhere close to the New York Bight lease round.
EU Playing Catch-Up To Secure Sustainable Energy
Even though the EU lead the energy transition, it is now in the position of catch-up to secure sustainable energy to its citizens. Even though the EU lead the energy transition, it is now in the position of catch-up to secure sustainable energy to its citizens. Governments and institutions around...
Signs of Progress at Freeport LNG
There were 'signs of progress' at Freeport LNG in the week commencing January 23, Rystad Energy outlined. — There were “signs of progress” at Freeport LNG in the week commencing January 23 as the facility “sought and received approvals for the first phase of the restart process”, Rystad Energy Analyst Ade Allen outlined in a market note sent to Rigzone recently.
Plenitude Starts Production From Texas Solar Project
Plenitude began production at the 263 MW Golden Buckle Solar Project in Brazoria County Texas, USA. The plant was built in just over a year, in an area of over 600 hectares located 80 kilometers south of Houston. Production start happened in the presence of Consul General of Italy in Houston Mauro Lorenzini.
Australian Budget Must Focus On New Gas Supply, Industry Says
Australia's oil and gas industry has urged the Federal Government to use the 2023-24 Budget to encourage investment in new gas supply and emissions reduction measures. Australia’s oil and gas industry has urged the Federal Government to use the 2023-24 Budget to encourage investment in new gas supply and emissions reduction measures.
Emerson Launches Power Tech And Software Portfolio
Emerson has launched its Ovation Green portfolio merging its power expertise and renewable energy capabilities. — Emerson has launched its Ovation Green portfolio, aiming to help power generation companies lead their customers through the green energy generation and storage transition. The portfolio combines its recently acquired Mita-Teknik software and technology with Emerson’s Ovation automation platform, creating a new extension of its power-based control architecture.
TotalEnergies Sells Half Of A 234MW Renewable Portfolio
TotalEnergies is selling 50 percent of a 234MW portfolio of renewable projects to Credit Agricole Assurances. — French energy giant TotalEnergies is selling 50 percent of a 234MW portfolio of renewable projects to Crédit Agricole Assurances. The sale includes 23 solar power plants with a capacity of 168MW...
Denmark Awards First Three Offshore CO2 Storage Licenses
Denmark has awarded the first three licenses for the exploration of full-scale CO2 storage in the Danish North Sea. The Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy, and Utilities has awarded the first three licenses for exploration of full-scale CO2 storage in the Danish North Sea to TotalEnergies and a consortium consisting of Ineos E&P and Wintershall DEA.
