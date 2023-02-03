In the first month of 2023, announced buybacks more than tripled to $132Bn from a year ago, reaching the highest total ever to start a year. — President Joe Biden dislikes them. The taxman is coming after them. And Wall Street strategists warn the boom won’t last. Yet against all odds, Corporate America continues to splurge on its own shares — a force that has fueled the new year rally.

2 DAYS AGO