ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc11.com

Scrapdaddy's amazing metal wonderland

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mark "Scrapdaddy" Bradford is known for taking junk from the scrapyard and turning it into giant, mechanical beasts that he drives like a car or rides like a bike. Most of his art car creations are towering, hydraulic contraptions - including 20-foot armor plated armadillos, fire-breathing monsters, and a scaly lizard made from old airline spoons. He's been participating in the Houston Art Car Parade for over 20 years and has created some of the most famous and award-winning art car creations.
HOUSTON, TX
abc11.com

Telfair Spices brings Indian and Pakistan must-haves to Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Ingredients to make a traditional Indian or Pakistan meal can be found at Telfair Spices. The grocery store is located at 1219 Museum Square Drive in Sugar Land. Co-owner, Mehran Ali, says 95% of its products are imported from India and Pakistan. The store also houses...
SUGAR LAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy