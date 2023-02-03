ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders

There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Interesting Longtime Independent Ball Reliever

The Boston Red Sox reportedly added more depth recently. Boston has been in the news left and right this offseason but went under the radar with a depth signing last week. The Red Sox reportedly purchased the contract of longtime Independent Baseball League hurler Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, according to the club.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade Destination

The Green Bay Packers appear to be headed for a rebuild after missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record this past season. One season after trading away superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers look like they will be trading away superstar and four-time most valuable player, quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Trade to Falcons? 'Great Story, But ...'

The Atlanta Falcons are one of several teams without solidified plans at quarterback for next season ... and all options are being explored. Arguably the quarterback with the most potential in the cloud of uncertainty is Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson. The Falcons have the cap space to acquire a...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team

Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals

49ers OT Trent Williams recently said he had a difficult time in 2022 playing at his age. HC Kyle Shanahan responded that he thinks time away from the game will be a positive for Williams. “I didn’t read his words as that’s a big thing for him,” Shanahan said, via...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Insider offers updated contract figures for Giants QB Daniel Jones

There's more information about the type of contract New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could land this offseason. "The appropriate figure is believed to be somewhere between $35 and $37 million, two executives familiar with the quarterback market told SNY," SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes reported on Monday. "Another, whose team is in need of a veteran quarterback and would 'explore' Jones if he were available, said he’d have a 'hard time' justifying a $40 million figure for him. In the $30 millions? 'Sure,' the exec said, 'but not above.'"
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Jim Boeheim says he 'misspoke' about Wake Forest, Pitt

Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange have, even if they are expected to miss the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The 78-year-old coach does not have such positive feelings about the current state of college basketball.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement

Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk.  But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
SYRACUSE, NY

