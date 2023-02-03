Read full article on original website
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Experts Predict His Top 5 Landing Spots, and None are the Angels
No good news here for Angels fans.
How St. Louis Cardinals may have answer to MLB’s declining fan base
Do the St. Louis Cardinals have an unwitting cure for some of the game’s worst ills? If so, the answer
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signing With Phillies After Six Seasons In Organization
The Boston Red Sox parted ways with a homegrown talent that never truly made his mark. He's reportedly joining the Philadelphia Phillies.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Interesting Longtime Independent Ball Reliever
The Boston Red Sox reportedly added more depth recently. Boston has been in the news left and right this offseason but went under the radar with a depth signing last week. The Red Sox reportedly purchased the contract of longtime Independent Baseball League hurler Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, according to the club.
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade Destination
The Green Bay Packers appear to be headed for a rebuild after missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record this past season. One season after trading away superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers look like they will be trading away superstar and four-time most valuable player, quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Trade to Falcons? 'Great Story, But ...'
The Atlanta Falcons are one of several teams without solidified plans at quarterback for next season ... and all options are being explored. Arguably the quarterback with the most potential in the cloud of uncertainty is Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson. The Falcons have the cap space to acquire a...
Report: Chicago Bulls working on major trade deal with important player before deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers,...
Phillies Stott Could Transform into All-Star Season
Philadelphia Phillies Bryson Stott saw a steep improvement towards the end of the 2022 season. If he continues to transform we could see an All-Star season in 2023.
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals
49ers OT Trent Williams recently said he had a difficult time in 2022 playing at his age. HC Kyle Shanahan responded that he thinks time away from the game will be a positive for Williams. “I didn’t read his words as that’s a big thing for him,” Shanahan said, via...
Insider offers updated contract figures for Giants QB Daniel Jones
There's more information about the type of contract New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could land this offseason. "The appropriate figure is believed to be somewhere between $35 and $37 million, two executives familiar with the quarterback market told SNY," SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes reported on Monday. "Another, whose team is in need of a veteran quarterback and would 'explore' Jones if he were available, said he’d have a 'hard time' justifying a $40 million figure for him. In the $30 millions? 'Sure,' the exec said, 'but not above.'"
Jim Boeheim says he 'misspoke' about Wake Forest, Pitt
Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange have, even if they are expected to miss the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The 78-year-old coach does not have such positive feelings about the current state of college basketball.
Report reveals likelihood Jeff Saturday is named Colts head coach
An online petition attempting to keep Saturday from becoming the team's next head coach was launched in late January and has over 4,100 signatures as of Monday afternoon. In a shocking movie, the Colts chose Saturday to replace Frank Reich in early November, despite having no previous college or NFL coaching experience.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement
Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk. But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
The Cardinals’ future head coach search has been reduced to just two candidates
At one point, not too long ago, there seemed to be an endless list of possibilities surrounding the Arizona Cardinals’ future head coach. However, things have not exactly panned out as many would have liked, and now, the Cardinals are left with two choices. Mike Kafka and Lou Anarumo...
