missouribusinessalert.com
‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes
Missouri Republicans have long argued a successful 2018 initiative petition establishing a nonpartisan redistricting process duped voters by pairing it with politically popular proposals like limits on lobbyist gifts to legislators. Two years later, the GOP got in on the act, pushing its own ballot measure repealing the nonpartisan plan...
KMOV
Missouri Senate to consider legislation dubbed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s a bill that is not sitting well with the LGBTQ community. They’re already comparing it to a Florida bill from last year dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The bill formerly called the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act prohibits...
Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?
With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians. But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers
Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some […] The post Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups
The Missouri Senate approved a bill Monday that would allow state agencies to waive regulations they believe are hindering certain businesses. The bill, which has raised fears among environmental advocates that it could undermine health and safety regulations, now heads to the Missouri House, which is already working on its own version. Missouri legislators have […] The post Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims
A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred.
kttn.com
Audio: Fitzpatrick says Missouri State Auditor’s office is “woefully” understaffed
(Missourinet) – The Missouri Auditor’s office is “woefully” understaffed. That’s the word from newly-installed State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. He told a House budget subcommittee last week that they currently have about 95 employees, instead of the 167 they’re supposed to have on staff. “The...
When a Spy Balloon Over Missouri Wasn’t Chinese – It Was American
Many were understandably in an uproar as an alleged spy balloon from China wandered over Missouri last week. Quick history reminder - this wasn't the first time a spy balloon was over Missouri, but the last time it happened, it wasn't from China. It was American. As we were one...
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
How to file free federal and state tax returns in Missouri, Kansas
According to the National Taxpayer Advocate’s most recent report to Congress, roughly 70% of Americans qualify to file their taxes for free, but only about 2% take advantage of the opportunity.
kcur.org
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer. Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed...
St. Louis American
ESOP sides with MO GOP; Aldergeddon by the numbers
The so-called “Ethical” Society of Police (ESOP), once known for its diligence in standing with the community in the face of police misconduct, has taken the side of the wrongdoer. Last week, the Missouri Senate held hearings, led by State Senator Nick Schroer, on whether the City of...
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government
The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Department Director Valerie Huhn told legislative […] The post Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV
Beautiful brows, but at what price? Experts call for regulation in the Show Me State
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On celebrities and in social media, when it comes to beauty trends, eyebrows are having their day in the sun but to achieve the look, or even to have any eyebrows at all, more people are turning to tattoos. It’s referred to as permanent makeup. But...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change
Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a...
Learn how to prepare for an earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
MISSOURI, USA — February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month with a focus on the importance of being prepared in the event of an earthquake. Some may not know that southeastern Missouri is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). Other areas included in the NMSZ are southern Illinois, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and western Kentucky, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
KYTV
‘Unbelievable’: Missouri politicians demand answers on China’s balloon being over state
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) - China’s balloon drifting high above the U.S., which was first revealed over Montana, has created a buzz down below among residents and politicians alike. People initially wondered what it was. Now, they wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by...
OnlyInYourState
The Haunting Path In Missouri That Celebrates All Things Paranormal
Every town in Missouri has its fair share of ghost stories and tales that send shivers down the spine as we ponder the possibility of experiencing the paranormal for ourselves. If you’ve always wanted to experience something otherworldly, now’s your chance…well, if you’re lucky. Follow this haunting path in Missouri that leads to three notoriously haunted destinations. You never know what might happen.
kttn.com
Former city clerk in Missouri pleads guilty to stealing $487,673 from small, struggling community
The former city clerk of Flordell Hills, Missouri on Monday admitted stealing $487,673 from the small, struggling community. Maureen Woodson, 68, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel to one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. Woodson admitted that from roughly February 2016 to April 2022, she and the former assistant city clerk, Donna Thompson, wrote about 614 checks to themselves without the authority or knowledge of the mayor, the treasurer, or the board of aldermen. They forged the signature of the mayor and/or the treasurer on the checks, the plea agreement says.
northwestmoinfo.com
New World Record in Missouri for the Largest Blue Sucker Ever Caught
(MISSOURINET) – A central Missouri man has reeled in a world record-sized blue sucker. Alisa Nelson reports.
