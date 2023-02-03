ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corn Nation

1890: The Beginning of Nebraska Football

1890 was the first year Nebraska played football. The 1890 Nebraska football team played two games, although one was actually played in 1891. They won both games and did not allow either opponent to score. The game of football was different from the game we know today. The forward pass...
247Sports

Rhule on podcast: 'You know that there's an expectation. This fan base, they've seen it.'

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule continues to make some media appearances, checking in on "The Next Round" podcast out of Birmingham, Alabama. What's the connection there, you ask? It was explained that Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield started listening to that podcast when he was making recruiting trips while coaching at Chattanooga. He apparently kind of got Rhule hooked on it as well. So Rhule popped in for a chat on Tuesday. He was enthusiastic about the passion surrounding the program in Lincoln.
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Huskers likely only getting one more year of Brian Ferentz

Nebraska football fans who have enjoyed watching Iowa’s offense play abysmal ball might only be treated to those sights for one more season. Brian Ferentz is living a charmed life. The man doesn’t appear to be a very competent offensive coordinator or quarterback coach. But he has the same last name as Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. That is of course because he’s the Hawkeyes’ coach’s son.
247Sports

Schaefer: Of fathers and sons

The author’s father, Jim Schaefer, passed away on Monday, January 30. Sunday would've been his 71st birthday. Around the time Dane Todd took out a pair of Texas Longhorns on a Brandon Jackson touchdown, it dawned on me that I could be witnessing something special. No. 5 Texas came...
WOWT

Creighton returns to AP Top 25, UConn game sold out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since early December the Bluejays are back inside the AP Top 25. After winning six straight the Jays are ranked 23rd despite a NET ranking of 16, and that’s the poll the NCAA Selection Committee uses. The last time Creighton was ranked 23rd it played at Seton Hall two days later, which coincidentally is the same situation this week. Three years ago on February 10, 2020 the Jays beat No. 10 Seton Hall, 87-82 and no doubt they will be looking for the same result Wednesday. That will be a 5:30 p.m. central start on FS1.
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (2/5): Tominaga drops 30 in Nebraska win

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska (11-13, 4-9) got a big performance from Keisei Tominaga in a win on Sunday. Tominaga dropped 30 points in the 72-63 victory over Penn State (14-9, 5-7). Jamarques Lawrence added 11 points and nine rebpunds while Derrick Walker stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, seven assists and six rebounds.
KETV.com

'The girls have been working really hard': Millard North Dance Team returns home with two national championships

OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard North Dance Team returned home with two national championships in tow Monday night. KETV NewsWatch 7 was at Omaha's Eppley Airfield as families welcomed the students back from Orlando, where they competed in the National Dance Team Competition. They competed against talent from around the country as well as 20 other teams from Nebraska.
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
KETV.com

Central Baseball's field vandalized

The Central High School baseball team says its field at Boyd Park has been vandalized. The Eagles reported the vandalism on Twitter Saturday. The team says its bleachers were cut, the batting turtle was stolen and its gates were removed. The Eagles also say someone drove through the outfield. This...
Nebraska Examiner

Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’

LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
klkntv.com

36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
