Augusta County, VA

ACSO: Stolen firearms found on school property, three arrested

By Akhil Ganesh, Staunton News Leader
 4 days ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY — Two firearms that were reported stolen in the Waynesboro area of Augusta County were recovered by police Thursday night on Riverheads High School property, and three individuals, including two juveniles, have been charged, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Per a release from ACSO, the weapons were reported as stolen around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 31. Later that evening, the school resource officer at Riverheads High School was alerted that students may have firearms at a sporting event.

According to the release, the firearms were stored in a car on school property. During the initial investigation by school administrators and the sheriff's office, another student went out and moved the weapons from the vehicle to another place outside on school property. Deputies and administrators spent the night looking for the weapons before school was opened the next day.

“This was an isolated incident that could have ended very badly. Situations like this should not be occurring at our schools," said Sheriff Donald Smith in the release, "Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin and I spoke with all students about keeping our schools safe. Our citizens can be assured that threats to our schools will be charged appropriately. Children need to understand that there will be consequences when innocent people’s lives are put in danger."

Hunter Bryce Garcia of Weyer's Cave and two other juveniles are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail and the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center respectively.

Garcia is being charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of receipt of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a firearm on school property, and one count of obstruction of justice. The two juveniles have been charged similarly, according to the press release.

The case is still under investigation, and more charges could be coming. The sheriff's office has identified several students who may have information about the incident.

If anyone has any information, the ACSO requests that you contact them at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

—Akhil Ganesh is the Government Reporter at The News Leader. You can contact him at aganesh@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @akhildoesthings.

