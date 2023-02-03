State board suspends 2 of 3 fired EMTs over failure to help Tyre Nichols

Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge, two of the three Memphis firefighters who were fired for failing to help Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police officers, have lost their licenses to work as emergency medical technicians in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board voted unanimously Friday, Feb. 3, to suspend their licenses, effective immediately.

The board held a virtual meeting on short notice at the request of the Tennessee Department of Health, which sought the suspensions.

JaMicheal Sandridge

“During this 19-minute period of time, the department alleges that neither Mr. Sandridge nor Mr. Long engaged in emergency care and treatment to patient TN, who was clearly in distress,” said Matt Gibbs, a lawyer for TDH, using Nichols’ initials.

Robert Long

“Patient TN was unable to remain in a seated position and also laid prone on the ground multiple times,” Gibbs said. “Neither Mr. Sandridge nor Mr. Long engaged in a primary or secondary examination. Vital signs were not taken. A full head-to-toe examination did not occur. Neither Mr. Sandridge nor Mr. Long administered high-flow oxygen.”

The board did not consider whether to suspend the license of Lt. Michelle Whitaker, the third EMT who was fired. Their licenses being suspended means they can’t be hired as EMTs anywhere in Tennessee. They would have to apply to have their licenses reinstated.

The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board conducts hearings to review and decide disciplinary matters presented by the Department and may suspend, revoke or otherwise discipline any authorization required for emergency medical personnel and ambulance services. (Courtesy TN.gov)

“It’s obvious to even a layperson that he was in terrible distress and needed help,” said EMS Board member Sullivan Smith of Cookeville. “And they failed to provide that help. They were his best shot and they failed to help him.”

Board member Dennis Rowe of Lenoir City said their inaction was “negligent” and “egregious.”

“(We have) every reason to believe those actions may have contributed to the demise of that patient,” Rowe said.

Rowe encouraged the Tennessee Department of Health to take similar action against other personnel who were present. He was told investigations are ongoing and more could be suspended.

“This is egregious behavior for any human being,” Rowe said, “and this is not the reflection of EMS in the state of Tennessee.”