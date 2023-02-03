ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

State board suspends 2 of 3 fired EMTs over failure to help Tyre Nichols

By Ian Round
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DB0D3_0kbrxIU400

Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge, two of the three Memphis firefighters who were fired for failing to help Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police officers, have lost their licenses to work as emergency medical technicians in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board voted unanimously Friday, Feb. 3, to suspend their licenses, effective immediately.

The board held a virtual meeting on short notice at the request of the Tennessee Department of Health, which sought the suspensions.

JaMicheal Sandridge

“During this 19-minute period of time, the department alleges that neither Mr. Sandridge nor Mr. Long engaged in emergency care and treatment to patient TN, who was clearly in distress,” said Matt Gibbs, a lawyer for TDH, using Nichols’ initials.

Robert Long

“Patient TN was unable to remain in a seated position and also laid prone on the ground multiple times,” Gibbs said. “Neither Mr. Sandridge nor Mr. Long engaged in a primary or secondary examination. Vital signs were not taken. A full head-to-toe examination did not occur. Neither Mr. Sandridge nor Mr. Long administered high-flow oxygen.”

The board did not consider whether to suspend the license of Lt. Michelle Whitaker, the third EMT who was fired. Their licenses being suspended means they can’t be hired as EMTs anywhere in Tennessee. They would have to apply to have their licenses reinstated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcZb4_0kbrxIU400

The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board conducts hearings to review and decide disciplinary matters presented by the Department and may suspend, revoke or otherwise discipline any authorization required for emergency medical personnel and ambulance services. (Courtesy TN.gov)

“It’s obvious to even a layperson that he was in terrible distress and needed help,” said EMS Board member Sullivan Smith of Cookeville. “And they failed to provide that help. They were his best shot and they failed to help him.”

Board member Dennis Rowe of Lenoir City said their inaction was “negligent” and “egregious.”

“(We have) every reason to believe those actions may have contributed to the demise of that patient,” Rowe said.

Rowe encouraged the Tennessee Department of Health to take similar action against other personnel who were present. He was told investigations are ongoing and more could be suspended.

“This is egregious behavior for any human being,” Rowe said, “and this is not the reflection of EMS in the state of Tennessee.”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery

An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Phys.org

Teacher shortages are highly localized, causing shortages and surpluses to coexist

News headlines often give the impression of teacher shortages as national and state level crises, but if policymakers want to ensure classrooms are adequately staffed, they need to examine and address labor market conditions more locally, all the way down to the school level. That's according to a new working paper by Christopher Candelaria, assistant professor of public policy and education at Vanderbilt Peabody College of education and human development, and his colleagues Danielle Edwards and Matthew Kraft at Brown University and Alvin Christian at the University of Michigan.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Tennessee state legislature works during the 2023 session, bills are piling up in committees. The transportation committee is looking at Senate Bill 373 which would, among other things, start the process of having a portion of the Department of Transportation focus on commuter rail service in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee teens

JACKSON, Tenn. (WVLT) - An AMBER Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for two missing Tennessee teens. Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson on Monday. Taveion Rogers is 5′5″ with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a...
JACKSON, TN
mymix1041.com

Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter

From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Gov. Bill Lee interrupted by protester during State of the State

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was interrupted by a protester during his 2023 State of the State address. Gov. Bill Lee interrupted by protester during State …. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was interrupted by a protester during his 2023 State of the State address. $40 million included in Gov. Lee budget...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Teachers Respond to Gov. Lee's Budget Proposal

Tennessee Education Association "encouraged" by proposal, calls for more funding going forward. Following Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State Address in which he outlined proposed improvements to funding for K-12 education and a 4% base salary increase for the state's teachers, the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) welcomed the news and called for a stronger investment in the state's public schools.
TENNESSEE STATE
wnbjtv.com

Around 300 Thousand Tennesseans Are at Risk of Losing Health Care

JACKSON, Tenn. - The Tennessee Division of TennCare reports Congress passed legislation in December ending Medicaid’s continuous enrollment requirement. That means nearly 300, 000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic can lose their health care coverage. State officials are now allowed to remove people from the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County deputy relieved of duty for use of force in November incident 'just discovered'

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into use of force, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. According to SCSO, the incident is from a November 2022 arrest. The Sheriff's Office said video of the encounter was discovered on social media, and an internal investigation is underway.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office calls attention to burn awareness week

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11, 2023). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from...
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxfocus.com

H. Clay Evans of Tennessee, I

Named for the four-time presidential candidate and Kentucky statesman Henry Clay, H. Clay Evans was a highly important figure in Tennessee’s Republican Party. Evans had a storied and diverse career, a successful businessman who manufactured freight cars for railroads, he served a term in Congress, was the mayor of Chattanooga, organized the public school system in Chattanooga, and was elected governor of Tennessee on the returns. Unfortunately, the majority Democrats threw out enough votes to give the election to Governor Peter Turney.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy