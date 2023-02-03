Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.27MM shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB). This represents 5.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.88MM shares and 5.31% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Teleflex (TFX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.09MM shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX). This represents 6.59% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.33MM shares and 7.11% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Principal Financial Group Increases Position in Generations Bancorp NY (GBNY)
Fintel reports that Principal Financial Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.23MM shares of Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (GBNY). This represents 9.81% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 0.23MM shares and 9.17% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.05MM shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Class A (ZI). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 13.60MM shares and 3.37% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Declares $0.09 Dividend
Altra Industrial Motion said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know
Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $39.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%. Coming into today, shares of the investment...
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NASDAQ
Bigger Capital Fund L P Increases Position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
Fintel reports that Bigger Capital Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.69MM shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.31MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $215.87, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in American Express (AXP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.48MM shares of American Express Company (AXP). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 45.90MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
NASDAQ
Time to Buy CVS Stock Before Crucial Q4 Earnings?
Trading near its 52-week lows and 23% from its highs, investors will be paying close attention to CVS Health’s CVS fourth-quarter earnings on February 8. Let’s take a look at what’s in store for the Retail-Pharmacies and Drug Stores giant going into the quarterly report. Brief Overview.
NASDAQ
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
NASDAQ
Transdigm Earnings Preview: Can the Stock Continue its Epic Long-Term Run?
Transdigm TDG , an aerospace manufacturing company, reports earnings Tuesday, February 7 before the market opens. In 2006 Transdigm went public on the New York Stock Exchange, and the stock has been incredibly successful since then, returning nearly 28% annualized for a cumulative return of 6,400%. Is it possible to maintain this breakneck appreciation?
NASDAQ
EOG Resources Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.65% Yield (EOG)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), which saw buying by Director Michael T. Kerr.
NASDAQ
Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series M, Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series M (TSX: GWO-PRM.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.45), with shares changing hands as low as $24.07 on the day. As of last close, GWO.PRM was trading at a 3.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 139.53MM shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 137.16MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $39.43 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Comments / 0