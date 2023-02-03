ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Ann: Love is in the air ... and not just in the wedding photos we share

By Ann Ricker
Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago

Whether you are searching for your one and only, seeking inspiration for your big day or simply find joy in beautiful photos, we've got you covered

Ann Ricker

Our issue this month is dedicated to All Things Love. With great pride we introduce, our first ever Wedding Issue. Whether you are searching for your one and only, seeking inspiration for your big day or simply find joy in beautiful photos, you’ll find it here. Remember, it’s not only about the big day, but also everything that leads up to it —and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUrxw_0kbrx0gF00

It goes without saying, one of the most enjoyable parts of creating this issue was poring over the photos of beautiful weddings in our beautiful city. You can get to know these local couples while finding inspiration in their big days in our Real Weddings section.

Love comes in many forms.

Love for old homes as in the astounding renovation on Marshall Street in West Greenville by Amy Eckhardt and Tim Demars. The home was carefully restored, but with some modern twists added to its traditional bones.

Or holding loved ones close and helping those around you. LoveHeld slings share hope, kindness, and love with a donation of a sling to a family in need with every 10 slings purchased, as Chris Worthy highlights owner Maranda Thompson in this month’s Women Entrepreneurs feature.

Lastly, if food is your love language, our contributor Lindsay Howerton Hastings is cooking up a tasty pasta with prosciutto for you and your loved ones to devour.

We hope that you enjoy this issue— and a happily ever after.

