BBC
Liverpool 2-0 Reading: Quick-fire double earns Reds vital win in WSL relegation battle
Two quick-fire goals earned Liverpool a vital win against Women's Super League relegation rivals Reading. Missy Bo Kearns scrambled in the opening goal in the 62nd minute, before Ceri Holland slammed in from close range three minutes later. Victory moved Liverpool eight points above the WSL relegation zone. Reading have...
BBC
Beth Mead: England boss Sarina Wiegman says it is 'too early' to prepare for a World Cup without forward
England manager Sarina Wiegman says it is "too early" to prepare for a World Cup without Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead. Mead, 27, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in November and could miss the tournament in July. The Arsenal forward will also be absent for this month's Arnold Clark...
