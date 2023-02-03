ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

Flemington councilman sold cocaine and meth to undercover cop, prosecutor alleges

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 4 days ago

Flemington Borough Councilman Malik Johnston has been charged by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office with selling cocaine and methamphetamine.

Johnston, 46, also known as Pippin Folk according to the prosecutor's office, was charged with second-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree distribution of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second-degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said Friday.

Second-degree charges carry prison sentences of five to 10 years.

MyCentralJersey.com is attempting to reach Johnston’s lawyer for comment, and has left messages for borough officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4V5m_0kbrwuuD00

Johnston's arrest comes after an investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force and the Flemington Police Department, Robeson said.

Johnston is accused of selling methamphetamine and cocaine to an undercover officer in Raritan Township on several occasions between December and February, Robeson said.

Today's top story: Very little 'known right now': governor says of slaying of Sayreville councilwoman

The prosecutor credited the Flemington Police Department and the Narcotics Task Force – which includes members of the New Jersey State Police Kingwood Station – for conducting the investigation.

“The joint investigation demonstrates the expertise and professionalism of Hunterdon County’s law enforcement community. Illegal drug manufacture and distribution continue to pose a significant threat to public health and safety, which will be detected and prosecuted according to law,” Robeson said in a statement.

Johnston was in the Warren County Correctional Center awaiting his first appearance in Superior Court.

Johnston was elected to the Borough Council in 2020 and his term ends this year.

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account .

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Flemington councilman sold cocaine and meth to undercover cop, prosecutor alleges

Courier News

