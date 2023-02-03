ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

supplychain247.com

Fourth quarter and calendar year 2022 intermodal volumes see annual declines, reports IANA

Fourth quarter and calendar year 2022 intermodal volumes each saw annual declines, according to the most recent edition of the “Intermodal Quarterly” report, which was recently issued by the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA). For the fourth quarter, IANA reported that total intermodal volume—at 4,237,605 units—were off...
Intermodal Logistics Review with Greg Oberting, Rail Modal Group

In this podcast, Rail Modal Group's Oberting discussed various topics, including its apprcoach in providing intermodal logistics services for agriculture shippers, the benefits of intermodal, and the markets it serves, among others. Rail Modal Group, is an intermodal logistics provider, operating a network of privately-operated intermodal terminals providing services to...
PITT OHIO heralds West Coast-bound transit time improvements

Late last week, Pittsburgh-based less-than-truckload (LTL), logistics and warehouse services provider PITT OHIO said it has made transit time improvements, to the West Coast, in the form of a partnership with Cypress, Calif.-based LTL and supply chain services provider Daylight Transport. PITT OHIO said that by working with Daylight Transport,...

