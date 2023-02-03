Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two rail unions reach deal with CSX railroad for paid sick time
CSX Transportation announced Tuesday that it had reached a deal with two railroad unions regarding paid sick leave. The agreement reached between CSX and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division, which represents engineers, and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen, which represents mechanical workers, will provide 5,000 union members employed by CSX with paid sick leave.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China has more ICBM launchers than US, senior general tells lawmakers
A senior American military officer notified lawmakers in January that China has more land-based fixed and mobile intercontinental ballistic missile launchers than the US, according to a letter sent to Congress. The letter from Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of US Strategic Command which oversees the US nuclear arsenal says that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fed Chair Powell delivers first public remarks since monster jobs report
The US labor market remains "extraordinarily strong" and Friday's monster jobs report underscores that the central bank has more work to do to bring down inflation, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday. "We didn't expect it to be this strong," Powell said of the January jobs report, which showed...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BP posts record profit and boosts investment in oil and gas
BP's annual profit more than doubled last year to an all-time high of nearly $28 billion, extending a record run of earnings for the world's oil majors that is fueling calls for higher taxes on the windfall gains. The British energy company also announced Tuesday that it would invest more...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Larry Summers: More likely the Fed can pull off a soft landing, but don't get hopes up
After a shocking jobs report, Larry Summers, treasury secretary under Bill Clinton, said he is more encouraged the Fed can pull off a soft landing, but cautioned it is a "big mistake" to think the economy is "out of the woods" on Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday. Friday's job's report saw...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The world is creating more single-use plastic waste than ever, report finds
The world is producing a record amount of single-use plastic waste, mostly made from polymers created from fossil fuels, despite global efforts to reduce plastic pollution and carbon emissions, according to a new report released Monday. The second Plastic Waste Makers Index, compiled by the philanthropic Minderoo Foundation, found the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Global ransomware campaign has US and European officials on alert
A new global ransomware campaign has hit at least 3,800 victims, including hundreds in the US, according to crowdsourced data reviewed by CNN, prompting warnings from European and US cybersecurity officials. Only four of those victims, however, have paid ransoms so far, according to "Ransomwhere," a platform built by cybersecurity...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
This Fed official grocery shops for his family and knows just how high prices are
Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, understands that consumers are still struggling to deal with high prices. And he has the frozen lasagna to prove it. Kashkari told CNN's Poppy Harlow Tuesday that he knows first hand how expensive many consumer goods and services are. The...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US-China trade defies talk of decoupling to hit record high in 2022
Trade between the United States and China hit a record high in 2022, even as political tension heightened between the world's top two economies. The bilateral goods trade between the countries rose to $690.6 billion last year, according to official US data, which was released Tuesday. Exports to China increased...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binance briefly halts US dollar transfers
Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it would temporarily halt transfers of US dollars starting Wednesday. "Only a small proportion of our users will be impacted by this and we are working hard to restart the service as soon as possible," the company tweeted Monday. "All other methods of buying and selling crypto remain unaffected."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The CEO of America's second-largest bank is preparing for possible US debt default
Congress is once again bickering about raising the debt ceiling, the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay its bills on time. And that means that Corporate America has to be ready for the worst. The CEO of Bank of America, America's second-largest bank, told CNN he...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
FAA proposes fining United $1 million for skipping safety steps
Airline regulators on Monday proposed slapping United Airlines with a $1.15 million fine for safety concerns about how it operated some 777 planes. United removed an important safety measure — checking the fire warning system — from its list of actions that crews must complete before each flight of the 777s, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. The airline failed to make the fire-warning checks between June 2018 and April 2021, according to the agency.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China refused conversation with US defense secretary following downing of suspected spy balloon
China refused a conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the downing of the suspected Chinese balloon, the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday. The Defense Department submitted a request for a call between Austin and China's Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe immediately after the US fighter jets shot down the balloon on Saturday afternoon. But China declined the request, according to the Pentagon.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt
Microsoft reported that a "full restoration" of its Outlook service was nearly complete mid-morning Tuesday after a widespread outage for several hours overnight halted email and disrupted Teams and other products. Earlier Tuesday morning, Microsoft said on its service page that it had "applied mitigation throughout the affected infrastructure, and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Spy balloon part of a broader Chinese military surveillance operation, US intel sources say
By Katie Bo Lillis, Jeremy Herb, Josh Campbell, Zachary Cohen, Kylie Atwood and Natasha Bertrand, CNN. US intelligence officials believe that the recently recovered Chinese spy balloon is part of an extensive surveillance program run by the Chinese military, according to multiple American officials familiar with the intelligence. The surveillance...
Comments / 0