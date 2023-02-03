Read full article on original website
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say
Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 17 South and Sundargen Road in Green Cove Springs at approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a reckless driver entering the county.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested for shooting in Deltona
A 25-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that wounded a man in Deltona last year. On May 18, 2022, shortly after 12:30 a.m., VCSO deputies responded to the 3200 block of Partridge Street in Deltona after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies say
A Keystone Heights man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a domestic dispute led to fatal injuries, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted of a domestic violence incident around 8:34 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Several witness statements were provided but are removed from the arrest report due to the nature of the crime, deputies said.
Man claimed to have guns, threatened ‘local schools, children and himself,’ Jacksonville police say
Christopher Ciccone, 32, is now facing a charge of sending written threats to conduct a mass shooting, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Video shows what led to shooting where Jacksonville officer was grazed by bullet, suspect killed
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released video of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in January.
WCJB
Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department has confirmed a man who was shot in the head in Williston on Sunday has died from his injuries. Officers say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.
wogx.com
Killer who left Florida teen's body in cemetery after deadly shooting still on the run
REDDICK, Fla. - A killer shot a teenager, leaving his body in a Marion County cemetery. Now, the victim's family is left with a gaping hole in their hearts and household. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Carr Jr. was reported missing on Nov. 8, 2022. A day later, his family said they tracked his cell phone to Campground Cemetery in Reddick. It was there, his father found him shot to death.
riverbendnews.org
White Springs man arrested for Lake City burglary
On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 2:35 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to Tustenuggee Road in Lake City, Fla., in reference to a possible burglary in progress. According to the arrest report, when CCSO deputies responded, they located a bike on the back porch. Deputies immediately saw the back door was open and the lock was broken. When making their announcements and contact with the occupants inside, one male, Vemond Coker, surrendered immediately. Coker was detained without further incident. A second individual, Roneca Robinson, surrendered as well after multiple announcements were made on the public address system. Robinson was also detained without further incident and advised deputies no one else was in residence.
WCJB
Lake City Police investigate two shootings that wounded two people
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Someone was shot twice while driving on U.S. Highway 90 in Lake City on Friday. It is one of two shootings that night being investigated by the Lake City Police Department. Officials say someone was driving on the highway around 9 p.m. near Northwest Ridgewood...
JSO: Man dead after weekend shooting near Englewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Englewood area Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of W University Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police located a person...
WCJB
‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WCJB
LCPD are on the lookout for a missing 16 year old
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are on the lookout for a missing teen. According to the department, 16-year-old Janessa Wilson was last seen at the Walmart in Lake City on the night of February 5th. She was last wearing a blue crop top and blue and...
News4Jax.com
Arrest made after man fatally shot during argument in Westside subdivision
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Monday it has made an arrest after a man was fatally shot during an argument in a Westside subdivision this weekend. Christopher Elonzo Houston, 31, was detained, interviewed and later accused of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death, JSO...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for missing, endangered 39-year-old man
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 39-year-old man who was last seen in Ocala on Tuesday, January 31. Prior to his disappearance last week, Robert Lapuma made worrisome statements that have caused his family to be concerned for his safety, according to OPD.
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2021 death of 27-year-old Jacksonville woman
The man who police say confessed to strangling a 27-year-old woman in Jacksonville in 2021 pleaded guilty Monday in her murder.
WCJB
Man remains in hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the head in Williston
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was shot in the head in Williston around 2:45 in the afternoon on Sunday. The shooting occurred around the intersection of Northeast 4th Avenue and 11th street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that...
Man found dead in Spring Park from a stab wound, JSO says
Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person stabbed on Spring Park Road.
Action News Jax Investigates: Did a firefighter receive special treatment during JSO investigation?
Action News Jax Investigates whether a Jacksonville firefighter received special treatment during a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigation involving the report of a stolen ambulance.
News4Jax.com
1 dead in car crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus collides with SUV near North Marion Middle School
A Marion County school bus collided with another vehicle on W Highway 329 in Citra on Monday morning. At approximately 9:10 a.m., the school bus was traveling southbound on a private drive of North Marion Middle School (2085 W Highway 329 in Citra), according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
