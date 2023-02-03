Read full article on original website
Engineers debate potential volatility of proposed Great Lakes Tunnel
(The Center Square) – Warnings of a potential explosion if the proposed Great Lakes Tunnel is built have been reiterated by engineers and equally refuted by the pipeline’s proponents. Geologist and engineer Brian O’Mara and pipeline safety expert Richard Kuprewicz submitted testimony to the Michigan Public Service Commission on Friday in which they asserted the proposed tunnel could explode either from methane, crude oil, or natural gas liquids. Enbridge, the...
thebaycities.com
Two State of Michigan Representatives secure $1 billion investment to upgrade vital U.P. paper mill
A $1 billion investment will transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain over 1,200 jobs and securing this is Michigan’s 108th District State Representative Dave Prestin and Representative Greg Markkanen. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer will be upgrading the Escanaba Mill from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. Prestin says, “it’s an option or a replacement to traditional plastic packaging.”
Gov. Whitmer says immediate inflation relief is coming to Michigan taxpayers. But will $180 checks actually do anything?
While inflation continues to be a problem, Michigan Democrats are proposing relief checks. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark tries to figure out if these so-called “inflation relief checks” are the answer, or if there’s a better way to deliver help.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Whitmer, Democrats announce deal to provide tax rebate checks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders announced Friday they agreed to the framework of a deal to cut taxes, including giving one-time rebate checks to all individual taxpayers. Specifics were not released about the agreement, which also includes legislation to repeal the 2011-enacted “retirement tax” for 500,000 households and...
orangeandbluepress.com
Biggest Inflation Relief Checks, Other Measures Will Be Given to All Taxpayers in Michigan
All taxpayers are about to receive the biggest inflation relief checks and other measures to help eligible residents combat their financial struggles. In this time of the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities, federal and state officials are finding ways to help the citizens in the country combat the financial crisis. Different programs and legislations were created to ensure that American families can meet their daily needs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Love nature? Michigan DNR looking to hire 1,300 seasonal park workers for 2023
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring about 1,300 seasonal park workers throughout the state for 2023. The DNR is hiring several positions, such as park interpreters, park rangers and full-time and part-time firefighters. The employees work throughout Michigan at various state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Corewell Health celebrates milestone in U.S. health research program
A regional health system is taking part in a national health study and is asking for West Michigan residents to enroll. Corewell Health has enrolled its 10,000th participant in the All of Us Research Program, a study gathering health data from 1 million people in the U.S. All of Us...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Long Road Distillers launches statewide distribution of ready-to-drink cocktails
A West Michigan distillery is sending its ready-to-drink cocktails across the state. Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers announced last week it partnered with Kalamazoo-based Imperial Beverage to distribute its new line of canned cocktails. Imperial also distributes Long Road’s spirits. The cocktails began hitting shelves last week at retailers...
bridgedetroit.com
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
Michigan gas price average drops, but analyst warns: Increases expected 'down the road'
Michigan’s average gas prices fell 8 cents Monday, but motorists are still paying $3.39 a gallon, AAA auto club said. That's a little relief after weeks of gradual increases as a result of a sudden and sharp drop in oil prices, but, one analyst said: Don't expect it to last.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Closures Planned At Some Michigan State Parks, Campgrounds This Summer
A handful of locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall, but for good reason: road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
Democrats unveiled major tax overhaul: A guide to their proposals
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders unveiled a new plan to send $180 checks to Michigan taxpayers. The payments are part of a larger plan proposing permanent tax cuts that target low-income earners and retirees. If state lawmakers approve the changes, they would mark the biggest transformation of Michigan's tax system in more than a decade. Here's a look at the proposals: ...
Winter Severity Index quantifies our ‘almost unbelievable’ non-winter
We know this winter hasn’t been our typical harsh Michigan winter. Often it is hard for you to quantify just how wimpy this winter has been. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index is an easy way for us to look at our skimpy winter. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity...
To The Point: State budget and tax reduction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican leader in the statehouse says there is a plan to move hundreds of millions of tax dollars within state budgets and do away with a scheduled tax reduction but the governor’s office says that’s not so. “Early this week I got word that Governor Whitmer was planning to […]
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
Michigan bill aims to ease substitute teaching requirements
(The Center Square) – A bill introduced in Lansing aims to make it easier for Michigan schools to hire substitute teachers. Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, introduced House Bill 4038, which aims to allow a district employee to substitute teach under certain conditions, without having 60 college credits. Currently, a substitute teacher needs 60 college credits and state certification. ...
fox2detroit.com
'Inflation relief' checks: Gov. Whitmer to unveil plan that would send rebate checks to taxpayers
(FOX 2) - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Details about the plan were discussed during a 9:15 a.m. press conference. Read...
Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide
Warren-based Gardner White has opened La-Z-Boy Recliner Galleries at all 12 of its stores statewide. The collaboration between the two iconic Michigan furniture industry giants (La-Z-Boy is based in Monroe) […] The post Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WZZM 13
West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
