ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideHook

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”

Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.
ALACHUA, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Miller's Ale House coming to Apopka City Center

The City Center has added another future tenant to its list of businesses coming to Apopka. Miller's Ale House, a well-established Central Florida sports bar/restaurant, announced its intention to add an Apopka location in a Thursday press conference at the Apopka Hilton Garden Inn. The Wisdom Development Group of Peoria,...
APOPKA, FL
WCJB

Marion County teen missing from youth ranch

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Heart of Florida Youth Ranch is located in Citra. They’re a home for children who have been abandoned, abused or neglected, as well as those whose parents or legal guardians who have died. Some children at the home are able to have cell phones.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gator baseball team embraces high expectations for 2023

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When you walk outside these days, the sun is bright, and the days are starting to get a little longer. Spring is just about here--and soon, softball and baseball will be added to the North Central Florida sports scene. The Gator baseball team gets its season underway...
GAINESVILLE, FL
tourcounsel.com

West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida

West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
OCOEE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Animal Welfare Advisory Board meeting was postponed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A meeting to talk about Alachua County’s Animal Resources and care department has been moved. The Animal welfare Advisory board meeting is being postponed. It was scheduled for Wednesday at the county’s community support services. A new date has not been set up.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Girls Soccer: P.K. Yonge survives test in region quarterfinals

(WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team withstood a challenge from visiting Episcopal School of Jacksonville on Tuesday, rallying past the Eagles for a 4-1 win in the Class 3A region quarterfinals. The top-seeded Blue Wave (13-4-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime and were held off the board until the 57th minute, but struck three times in the final eight minutes to reach the region semifinals. Emma Mansfield scored the go-ahead goal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Balloon festival soars despite windy weather

About a dozen hot air balloons filled the night sky with a rainbow of color Saturday, the final night of The Villages Balloon Festival 2023. The annual festival took over the entire 160-by-300-yard field at The Villages Polo Club on Friday and Saturday and featured a variety of entertainment, including a balloon competition, tethered balloon rides, cirque performers, magicians, balloon artists, live music and a balloon glow.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

One Class at a Time: Sarah Crawford

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - February’s winner is Sarah Crawford from Keystone Heights Jr/Sr Highschool. “The special needs population has always had a special place in my heart,” Crawford is an ESE teacher and her passion for these students began in high school. “I’ve always been an ESE teacher. I had a girlfriend in high school whose sister was disabled, so I think that’s where the love of trying to help this population came from” said Crawford.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
WCJB

Wildfire in Alachua County causes U.S. Highway 301 to close

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway in North Central Florida was closed Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed U.S. 301 in both directions due to smoke from a wildfire. The blaze is located south of Hawthorne and near Lochloosa Lake. It is at least 40 acres.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy