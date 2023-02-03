Read full article on original website
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”
Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Bobette Allen is creating a loving space for children in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - “My babies are my life. There my love. They are my everything. If it wasn’t for them, oh my god I don’t know where I would be today”. It is that raw emotion and love that led Bobette Allen, or Mrs. Bobbie, to start Little Jem Stones Academy.
WCJB
Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.
WCJB
GNV aiport announces consistent daily flight between Gainesville and Miami
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Regular travelers from North Central Florida to South Florida and beyond will be able to rely on daily flights from the Gainesville Regional Airport to Miami International Airport. The new schedule returns a level of consistency to the route that was disrupted due to the pandemic.
theapopkavoice.com
Miller's Ale House coming to Apopka City Center
The City Center has added another future tenant to its list of businesses coming to Apopka. Miller's Ale House, a well-established Central Florida sports bar/restaurant, announced its intention to add an Apopka location in a Thursday press conference at the Apopka Hilton Garden Inn. The Wisdom Development Group of Peoria,...
WCJB
Marion County teacher in the running for Florida’s teacher of the year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County educator is in the running to be Florida’s teacher of the year. Lindsey Bigelow teaches first-grade English language arts at Ocala Springs Elementary in Marion County. Bigelow earned a Golden Apple when she was named Marion County’s 2023 teacher of the year...
This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 2/6/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
Looking for something to do this week in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Kids Night at Chick-Fil-A Mount Dora: offered every Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Chick-Fil-A at 17240 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora, they will either have balloon art or face painting (it alternates each week)
WCJB
Marion County teen missing from youth ranch
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Heart of Florida Youth Ranch is located in Citra. They’re a home for children who have been abandoned, abused or neglected, as well as those whose parents or legal guardians who have died. Some children at the home are able to have cell phones.
WCJB
Gator baseball team embraces high expectations for 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When you walk outside these days, the sun is bright, and the days are starting to get a little longer. Spring is just about here--and soon, softball and baseball will be added to the North Central Florida sports scene. The Gator baseball team gets its season underway...
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
WCJB
Animal Welfare Advisory Board meeting was postponed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A meeting to talk about Alachua County’s Animal Resources and care department has been moved. The Animal welfare Advisory board meeting is being postponed. It was scheduled for Wednesday at the county’s community support services. A new date has not been set up.
WCJB
Marion County Commission holds meeting, will discuss the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The board of Marion County commissioners will hold a meeting on Tuesday. They will discuss topics such as the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC so they can provide branding and marketing for the litter task force initiative as well as the creation of a new park within the town of Reddick.
WCJB
Girls Soccer: P.K. Yonge survives test in region quarterfinals
(WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team withstood a challenge from visiting Episcopal School of Jacksonville on Tuesday, rallying past the Eagles for a 4-1 win in the Class 3A region quarterfinals. The top-seeded Blue Wave (13-4-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime and were held off the board until the 57th minute, but struck three times in the final eight minutes to reach the region semifinals. Emma Mansfield scored the go-ahead goal.
Villages Daily Sun
Balloon festival soars despite windy weather
About a dozen hot air balloons filled the night sky with a rainbow of color Saturday, the final night of The Villages Balloon Festival 2023. The annual festival took over the entire 160-by-300-yard field at The Villages Polo Club on Friday and Saturday and featured a variety of entertainment, including a balloon competition, tethered balloon rides, cirque performers, magicians, balloon artists, live music and a balloon glow.
WCJB
One Class at a Time: Sarah Crawford
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - February’s winner is Sarah Crawford from Keystone Heights Jr/Sr Highschool. “The special needs population has always had a special place in my heart,” Crawford is an ESE teacher and her passion for these students began in high school. “I’ve always been an ESE teacher. I had a girlfriend in high school whose sister was disabled, so I think that’s where the love of trying to help this population came from” said Crawford.
WCJB
Wildfire in Alachua County causes U.S. Highway 301 to close
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway in North Central Florida was closed Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed U.S. 301 in both directions due to smoke from a wildfire. The blaze is located south of Hawthorne and near Lochloosa Lake. It is at least 40 acres.
WCJB
Counts Construction Company gets unanimous vote adding 40 acres to their sand mine
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and workers from Counts Construction Company LLC packed the Marion County commission meeting room. Some expressed concerns about making this operation even bigger, talking about the potential for noise and air pollution. “We hear trucks, we hear jake braking, we hear bulldozers, we hear escalators...
WCJB
Hundreds storm to UF President Ben Sasse’s office protesting his first day on the job
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It wasn’t a typical first day on the job for the University of Florida’s new president, Ben Sasse, as hundreds protested his first day outside of Tigert Hall. Students, faculty, staff, and alumni began chanting outside of the building at 2 p.m., but eventually...
