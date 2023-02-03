Topical therapy and immunotherapy can save time and frustration with dermatology cases

Improves in-clinic and at-home diabetes monitoring for more informed decisions surrounding patient care. Zoetis has announced the United States launch of the AlphaTrak 3 blood glucose monitoring system for cats and dogs suffering from diabetes. This model builds on original AlphaTrak and includes a new mobile app enabling seamless, simplified communication and sharing of a pet’s glucose data and additional information with the veterinary practice in real-time for enhanced diabetic pet care.

8 HOURS AGO