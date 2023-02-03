Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"A Celebration of Black Excellence: Nia and Jay's Stories of Passion and Purpose".Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal
SpartanNash appoints convenience store leader
SpartanNash brought on board a new executive to help drive its convenience store plans. Grand Rapids-based SpartanNash announced last week the hire of Ryan Speakes as its new vice president of fuel centers and convenience stores. Speakes comes to SpartanNash from convenience store giant 7-Eleven, where he was market leader of operations.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit creative joins Motu Viget Spirits
A Grand Rapids-area beverage company added a new Detroit-based partner. Motu Viget Spirits announced last week it added Detroit creative Ty Mopkins to its partnership team, which includes Willie “Willie the Kid” Jackson, Jamiel Robinson, Jonathan Jelks and Andrea Wallace. “We are excited to bring one of Michigan’s...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Long Road Distillers launches statewide distribution of ready-to-drink cocktails
A West Michigan distillery is sending its ready-to-drink cocktails across the state. Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers announced last week it partnered with Kalamazoo-based Imperial Beverage to distribute its new line of canned cocktails. Imperial also distributes Long Road’s spirits. The cocktails began hitting shelves last week at retailers...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Developers pitch ambitious 375-unit housing project at WWII-era factory in Grand Rapids
A group of metro Detroit developers is eyeing a massive West Michigan industrial site that has for years resisted new construction. Ben Smith, Scott Magaluk and Dennis Griffin will go before the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission on Thursday to seek rezoning from industrial to transitional city center at a onetime WWII-era parachute factory. The 14-acre site, adjacent to downtown Grand Rapids in the city’s Roosevelt Park neighborhood, includes plots at 620, 640 and 644 Chestnut St. SW, 835 and 943 Godfrey Ave. SW, 700 Martin Luther King Jr St. SW and 655 Godfrey Ave. SW, the last of which has already been rezoned.
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WWMT
'Opening Soon' signs up at Horrocks Farm Market new Lakeview Square location
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — "Opening Soon" signs went up this week in the windows of the soon-to-be new Horrocks Farm Market location at Lakeview Square Mall. The former JC Penney store will include expansions of Horrock's meat, beer and wine selections along with a pizzeria, according to a manager.
Michigan store where everything is free needs help stocking shelves
HOLLAND, Michigan — A smile comes to Samantha Mendoza's face as she swipes through her phone to find photos of her two children, Oscar and Esmerelda. As she talks about them, you can tell how proud she is to be their mom. "Both of my children have autism, so...
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under Siege
As the cannabis industry continues to grow, so does the number of cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan. These drivers face a dangerous reality, as they are increasingly becoming targets for armed robbers. In the past few months, a spate of robberies has left many cannabis delivery drivers shaken and fearing for their lives. This is a problem that is not unique to Michigan, as cannabis delivery drivers across the country are becoming increasingly vulnerable to violent crimes.
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the Grand Rapids law firm Secrest Wardle.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
One killed in Lansing house fire, neighbors came to help
Smoke is still billowing from the house and could be seen from the highway nearby.
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?
Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man known as 'Chicago' faces charge in 2005 rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man turned himself in concluding a decades-long sexual assault investigation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, allegedly gave a 14-year-old alcohol and marijuana in 2005 before sexually assaulting her, Nessel said. The girl met Hopkins through a friend...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
