Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

SpartanNash appoints convenience store leader

SpartanNash brought on board a new executive to help drive its convenience store plans. Grand Rapids-based SpartanNash announced last week the hire of Ryan Speakes as its new vice president of fuel centers and convenience stores. Speakes comes to SpartanNash from convenience store giant 7-Eleven, where he was market leader of operations.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Detroit creative joins Motu Viget Spirits

A Grand Rapids-area beverage company added a new Detroit-based partner. Motu Viget Spirits announced last week it added Detroit creative Ty Mopkins to its partnership team, which includes Willie “Willie the Kid” Jackson, Jamiel Robinson, Jonathan Jelks and Andrea Wallace. “We are excited to bring one of Michigan’s...
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Long Road Distillers launches statewide distribution of ready-to-drink cocktails

A West Michigan distillery is sending its ready-to-drink cocktails across the state. Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers announced last week it partnered with Kalamazoo-based Imperial Beverage to distribute its new line of canned cocktails. Imperial also distributes Long Road’s spirits. The cocktails began hitting shelves last week at retailers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Developers pitch ambitious 375-unit housing project at WWII-era factory in Grand Rapids

A group of metro Detroit developers is eyeing a massive West Michigan industrial site that has for years resisted new construction. Ben Smith, Scott Magaluk and Dennis Griffin will go before the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission on Thursday to seek rezoning from industrial to transitional city center at a onetime WWII-era parachute factory. The 14-acre site, adjacent to downtown Grand Rapids in the city’s Roosevelt Park neighborhood, includes plots at 620, 640 and 644 Chestnut St. SW, 835 and 943 Godfrey Ave. SW, 700 Martin Luther King Jr St. SW and 655 Godfrey Ave. SW, the last of which has already been rezoned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
Pen 2 Paper

Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under Siege

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, so does the number of cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan. These drivers face a dangerous reality, as they are increasingly becoming targets for armed robbers. In the past few months, a spate of robberies has left many cannabis delivery drivers shaken and fearing for their lives. This is a problem that is not unique to Michigan, as cannabis delivery drivers across the country are becoming increasingly vulnerable to violent crimes.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man known as 'Chicago' faces charge in 2005 rape case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man turned himself in concluding a decades-long sexual assault investigation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, allegedly gave a 14-year-old alcohol and marijuana in 2005 before sexually assaulting her, Nessel said. The girl met Hopkins through a friend...
KALAMAZOO, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE

